LeBron James Shows Up to 2018 NBA Summer League Wearing Lakers Shorts

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 15, 2018

CLEVELAND, OH - APRIL 29: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers speaks during the post-game press conference after Game Seven of Round One against the Indiana Pacers of the 2018 NBA Playoffs on April 29, 2018 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images)
David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

Basketball fans got a taste of LeBron James in purple and gold as he donned Los Angeles Lakers shorts while taking in the NBA Summer League on Sunday.

The Lakers played the Detroit Pistons to open the day's action in Las Vegas.

Los Angeles formally announced James' signing Monday alongside a picture of him in a Lakers uniform but has yet to hold an official press conference in which James is unveiled with a Lakers jersey in hand.

According to Chris Creamer of SportsLogos.net, the Lakers will reveal a new uniform ahead of the 2018-19 season that could mark the return of the iconic drop shadow to the player numbers. The jerseys will evoke memories of the "Showtime" Lakers that featured Magic Johnson, Pat Riley and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

It's an appropriate move given how James' arrival this summer already has the L.A. faithful reminiscing about the glory days.

