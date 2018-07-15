LeBron James Shows Up to 2018 NBA Summer League Wearing Lakers Shorts

David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

Basketball fans got a taste of LeBron James in purple and gold as he donned Los Angeles Lakers shorts while taking in the NBA Summer League on Sunday.

The Lakers played the Detroit Pistons to open the day's action in Las Vegas.

Los Angeles formally announced James' signing Monday alongside a picture of him in a Lakers uniform but has yet to hold an official press conference in which James is unveiled with a Lakers jersey in hand.

According to Chris Creamer of SportsLogos.net, the Lakers will reveal a new uniform ahead of the 2018-19 season that could mark the return of the iconic drop shadow to the player numbers. The jerseys will evoke memories of the "Showtime" Lakers that featured Magic Johnson, Pat Riley and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

It's an appropriate move given how James' arrival this summer already has the L.A. faithful reminiscing about the glory days.