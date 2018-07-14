Serena Williams Loses to Angelique Kerber in 2018 Wimbledon Women's Final

Tim Ireland/Associated Press

Angelique Kerber is a three-time major champion after scoring a 6-3, 6-3 upset victory over Serena Williams on Saturday to win the 2018 Wimbledon women's singles title at the All England Club in London.

Kerber, who won the Australian Open and U.S. Open in 2016, is a French Open championship away from the career Grand Slam.

Meanwhile, Williams' effort to capture her first major title since giving birth to her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., only 10 months ago came up short. As a result, she remains one Grand Slam title behind Margaret Court's all-time tennis record of 24.

It didn't take long to see the match wouldn't be another quick Serena coronation.

Kerber, who defeated Williams to win her first major at the 2016 Aussie Open, secured a break in the powerful server's first game to make an immediate statement.

Although Williams eventually fought back to win three straight games in the middle of the set, her German counterpart's trademark defense forced her to hit a lot of shots almost every game, and she wasn't up to the challenge. She committed 14 unforced errors in the first set.

The second set was pretty much a carbon copy of the first.

Williams never found a rhythm, racking up 10 more unforced errors, while Kerber continued to play a sound, steady brand of tennis with five winners and only two errors to slowly pull away.

Wimbledon highlighted championship point:

This result doesn't take away from Williams' outstanding run at Wimbledon. She's less than a year removed from a life-threatening experience that began with a pulmonary embolism following her daughter's birth that ultimately forced her to spend six weeks on bed rest during her recovery.

"First my C-section wound popped open due to the intense coughing I endured as a result of the embolism," she wrote for CNN, adding she "almost died."

"I returned to surgery, where the doctors found a large hematoma, a swelling of clotted blood, in my abdomen. And then I returned to the operating room for a procedure that prevents clots from traveling to my lungs."

While she didn't capture her eighth Wimbledon title, she's on the way to establishing herself as the sport's dominant figure once again. She'll likely be the favorite when the U.S. Open gets underway in August.

Kerber deserves full credit for the win. She realized Williams wasn't in top form early on and used her defensive skill set to force her opponent to run a lot and hit shots from tough angles. The ensuing errors were the difference in the match.

Whenever Kerber enters retirement, the fact she beat Serena in two Grand Slam finals will be a hallmark of what could end up being a Hall of Fame career.