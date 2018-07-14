Kate Upton, Justin Verlander Announce They're Expecting 1st Child

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

A future Cy Young Award winner could be on the way.

On Saturday, model Kate Upton took to social media to announce that she and Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander are expecting their first child:

Verlander, 35, and Upton, 26, were married in November 2017 after dating for a handful of years. They tied the knot in Italy just days after Game 7 of the 2017 World Series, with Verlander missing the Astros' championship parade as a result.