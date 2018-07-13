DeMarco Murray Announces Retirement from NFL at Age 30

AJ Mast/Associated Press

NFL running back DeMarco Murray announced his retirement from football Friday at the age of 30.

He confirmed the decision during an appearance on NFL Live:

The Las Vegas native played seven professional seasons after the Dallas Cowboys selected him in the third round of the 2011 draft out of the University of Oklahoma.

Murray rushed for 7,174 yards and 49 touchdowns on 1,604 carries across 99 career regular-season games with the Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles and Tennessee Titans. He spent the last two years of his career, including the 2017 campaign, with the Titans.

He was named the NFL Offensive Player of the Year and earned a first-team All-Pro selection in 2014. He also earned three Pro Bowl selections, most recently in 2016.

His decision to retire comes just days after he told Schefter (via Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk) he was still looking for a team to join for the 2018 season.

"I've had a lot of discussions with four or five teams that I feel will be a great fit for me. It's all about being transparent and, for me, I'm not looking to lead the league in rushing yards. Obviously I would work and do everything to give me the opportunity to do that, but it's all about having an opportunity to get to the playoffs and have an opportunity to win a championship."

In all, Murray was third in the NFL in rushing yards during the duration of his career behind only LeSean McCoy and Frank Gore.