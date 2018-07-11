US Olympic Medalist Skier Kikkan Randall Announces Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 11, 2018

FALUN, SWEDEN - MARCH 18: Kikkan Randal of USA after Ladies 10.0 km Pursuit Free at Lugnet Stadium on March 18, 2018 in Falun, Sweden. (Photo by Trond Tandberg/Getty Images)
Trond Tandberg/Getty Images

U.S. Olympic gold medalist Kikkan Randall has been diagnosed with breast cancer. 

Randall tweeted the news Wednesday:

The 35-year-old partnered with Jessica Diggins to capture gold in the women's team sprint cross-country competition at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Randall told Rachel D'Oro of the Associated Press she has already started her cancer treatment, having undergone a round of chemotherapy Monday in Anchorage, Alaska.

She also provided an update about the chemo on her website: "I made to sure get a gym workout in beforehand, rode my bike to and from the hospital, and wore my happy shoes."

In addition to winning gold earlier this year, Randall represented the United States in four previous Winter Olympics (2002, 2006, 2010 and 2014). She was also a bronze medalist in the women's cross-country sprint at the 2017 FIS Nordic World Ski Championships in Lahti, Finland.

