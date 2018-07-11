World Cup 2018 Power Rankings: Updated After Semi-Finals

0 of 6

VI-Images/Getty Images

The World Cup 2018 final is set: France will play Croatia on Sunday. The winner achieves global glory and status, with their names etched into the history books as victors on the world's biggest stage.

The semi-finals were closely fought affairs, with France edging past Belgium thanks to a set-piece goal and Croatia triumphing over England in extra time.

As always, we've evaluated each team still in and assessed their likelihood of winning the tournament, ranking them on that basis. Strength of performance through this stage is a natural indicator of that, but at this point, it's simply a head-to-head decision: Who are you backing to lift the trophy, France or Croatia? (Belgium and England play in the third-place match on Saturday.)

The 28 eliminated sides are ranked in order of how well they played and how heavily they impressed. You can view the post-quarter-finals rankings here for more flavour on how they fared.