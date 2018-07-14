NFL Players Who Could Be Even Better at Different Positions

0 of 10

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

Major position switches are rare in the NFL even when some should be considered. The lack of creativity comes down to one problem: Changing positions isn't easy.

"The difference is if you're used to something, used to those body motions, and you make a switch, it's difficult," Miami Dolphins guard Josh Sitton said of moving from left to right guard, per the Sun-Sentinel's Chris Perkins.

"I could compare it with trying to wipe your ass with your opposite hand. That might be a little bit too much for ya'll, but it's different when you're not used to a position, switching. I hope I'll end up on the left side."

Now, imagine making a more significant move like being a quarterback your entire life and being told you need to play wide receiver, for example. Special talents can make the change, though.

In this case, rookies are not included since they're still finding their way. So, no mention of Lamar Jackson moving to wide receiver will be made, nor should it.

Otherwise, the following athletes can make a significant difference simply by switching positions.