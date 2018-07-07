World Cup 2018 Power Rankings: Updated After Quarter-Finals

0 of 9

EMMANUEL DUNAND/Getty Images

Two frantic days of football. Four teams eliminated. Semi-final matchups set.

The 2018 World Cup knockout stages have kicked into top gear, and the potential winners field has narrowed to France, Belgium, England and Croatia.

As always, we've evaluated each team still in and assessed their likelihood of winning the tournament, ranking them on that basis. Strength of performance through this stage is a natural indicator of that, and while in past editions the bracket layout has played a part, that's less of a factor now that each team's route is clear.

The 28 eliminated sides are ranked in order of how well they played and how heavily they impressed. The 24 teams that exited before the quarter-finals are simply listed. You can view the post-group-stage rankings here for more flavour on how they fared.