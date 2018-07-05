The Blind and Deaf Brazil Fan with a Special Way of Following the World Cup

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoJuly 5, 2018

  1. Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17

  2. Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United

  3. FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars

  4. Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon

  5. Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders

  6. Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League?

  7. Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final?

  8. Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final?

  9. FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season

  10. Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane

  11. Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title

  12. 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov

  13. Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder

  14. We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend?

  15. Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt

  16. 6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes

  17. Jamaican Fans Tell B/R Their UEFA Champions League Memories

  18. Arsene Wenger Carries on Regardless as Arsenal Stars Cause Chaos in Background

  19. N'golo Kante Will Win the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award

  20. Dmytro Hrechyshkin Scores Fine Free-Kick for Vorskla—but Did He Mean It?

Right Arrow Icon

The FIFA World Cup is passionately followed by fans across the planet, but for some, such support comes with its challenges.

Brazil fan Carlos Junior is blind and deaf—but that won't stop him from following his beloved team.

With the help of others and a couple of specially developed methods, Carlos is able to track the progress of his favourite players as well as anybody else.

Another inspiring reminder that football is for everyone.

Related

    Real Madrid Sign Alvaro Odriozola

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Real Madrid Sign Alvaro Odriozola

    Gill Clark
    via Bleacher Report

    Odriozola's Tactical Profile

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Odriozola's Tactical Profile

    Tifo Football
    via Tifo Football

    Juve Want to Unveil Ronaldo on Saturday

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Juve Want to Unveil Ronaldo on Saturday

    via AS.com

    Brazil's Silva Nearly Died in Russia, Now He's Back

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Brazil's Silva Nearly Died in Russia, Now He's Back

    Marcus Alves
    via Bleacher Report