LeBron James Free-Agency Rumors: Cavaliers 'Preparing to Lose' Star

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

It's not known when LeBron James will announce his decision or who he will choose, but as the free-agency window opened on early Sunday morning, his most recent team was bracing for the worst.

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst on SportsCenter, the Cleveland Cavaliers are "preparing to lose" James in free agency. That comes on the heels of ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin reporting on Saturday that the team will not have an in-person meeting with the four-time NBA MVP or his representatives.

Cleveland.com's Joe Vardon, however, tweeted that the superstar's agent was expected to meet with Cavs general manager Koby Altman right as free agency got underway.

Per usual, James has kept things close to the vest and not hinted at where he may sign. At this point, though, OddsShark has the Los Angeles Lakers as the heavy favorites to win the sweepstakes.

As much as losing James would hurt the team's chances of winning another championship, there may be some in Cleveland who won't be too bummed if the King leaves his kingdom (again). ESPN's Stephen A. Smith said recently on First Take that Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert wants to get his team back:

Perhaps he may soon get his wish.