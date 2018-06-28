4'11" Cuban MMA Fighter Is Overcoming the Odds

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoJune 28, 2018

  1. 15-Year Anniversary of 2003 Draft

  2. Lynx Made the Most Out of Their D.C. Trip

  3. He's Making History in the World of Tricking

  4. High Schooler Has 1 Arm and Is Already a Baseball Legend

  5. Senegal, Japan Fans Clean Up Stadium After Match

  6. Kroos' Goal Sparked Celebrations Around the Globe

  7. 2 Years Ago Today, Cavs Came Back from Down 3-1

  8. Meet the Animals Trying to Predict the World Cup

  9. Draft Prospects Following in Families' NBA Footsteps

  10. Baseball Is a Family Affair for Top Prospects

  11. Giannis' Offseason from Posterizer to Taste Tester

  12. Sports World Got Hyped for the Fortnite Pro-Am

  13. Embiid Is Having Himself a Summer

  14. Iceland's Thunderclap Is Something Else

  15. Ovi Is Living His Best Life

  16. France Are Having Some Fun Before WC

  17. New Dubs Celebrating 1st Title in Style

  18. Why LeBron Needs to Leave Cleveland

  19. Double Amputee Hikes to the Top of Pikes Peak

  20. 3-Sport Phenom Chooses Pro Baseball Career

Right Arrow Icon

Many would say being a MMA fighter under five feet tall would be a challenge. So how does this 4'11" Cuban star use his height as an advantage? Watch above to see him beat the odds.

          

Bleacher Report is your No. 1 stop for what’s trending in sports. You can count on B/R for all the hottest stories. From wild sports to the next big thing, don’t miss out.

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Why Ngannou vs. Lewis Is a Must-See Slugfest

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Why Ngannou vs. Lewis Is a Must-See Slugfest

    Matthew Ryder
    via Bleacher Report

    MMA Fighter Accused of Being Serial Flasher

    MMA logo
    MMA

    MMA Fighter Accused of Being Serial Flasher

    Bloody Elbow
    via Bloody Elbow

    4'11" Fighter Is Smashing MMA Stereotypes

    Video Play Button
    MMA logo
    MMA

    4'11" Fighter Is Smashing MMA Stereotypes

    B/R Video
    via Bleacher Report

    MMA's Best Fights, KO's and Subs of 2018

    MMA logo
    MMA

    MMA's Best Fights, KO's and Subs of 2018

    Chad Dundas
    via Bleacher Report