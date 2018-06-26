Diego Maradona Flips the Double Bird After Argentina's Winning Goal vs. Nigeria

SAINT PETERSBURG, RUSSIA - JUNE 26: Argentina legend Diego Maradona reacts during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group D match between Nigeria and Argentina at Saint Petersburg Stadium on June 26, 2018 in Saint Petersburg, Russia.
Argentina legend Diego Maradona cared little for decorum on Tuesday as he celebrated Marcos Rojo's goal to send the national team through to the knockout stages of the 2018 World Cup.

A television camera panned over to Maradona immediately following Rojo's 86th-minute winner over Nigeria, and Maradona was shown flipping two middle fingers:

Maradona's raw reaction was a testament to how important the victory was for Argentina. The two-time world champion was in danger of being eliminated. Instead, Rojo ensured Argentina finished with four points, good enough for second in Group D.

Argentina can't savor the victory for too long, though. A difficult matchup with France in the round of 16 looms, with Uruguay or Portugal waiting in the quarterfinals.

Perhaps Rojo's heroics can have a galvanizing impact on a squad that appeared to be coming apart at the seams.

