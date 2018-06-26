Warriors News: JaVale McGee Wants to Retire with Golden State

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Center JaVale McGee expressed his desire to remain with the Golden State Warriors for the rest of his career on Monday.

According to ESPN.com's Chris Haynes, McGee said, "I haven't thought about [another team] mainly because, hopefully, in my mind, I'm a Warrior for the rest of my career. If that happens, it would be a blessing."

McGee is set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

