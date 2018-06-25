Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal Advance to Round of 16 After 1-1 Draw vs. Iran

Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Portugal were devastated by an injury-time penalty from Karim Ansarifard to draw 1-1 against Iran and finish second in Group B at the 2018 FIFA World Cup following late drama in the simultaneous kick-offs.

Ricardo Quaresma broke the deadlock with a trademark outside-the-boot finish at the Mordovia Arena in Saransk, but Ansarifard converted late to salvage a result for eliminated Iran while damaging Portugal's bid.

Cristiano Ronaldo saw an earlier penalty saved by Iran goalkeeper and was made to rue his miss as Portugal will now face Group A winners Uruguay after Spain struck late to draw 2-2 with Morocco and top Group B.

Quaresma Was Perfect Change for Portugal Ahead of Knockout Stage

It was something of a running gag coming into this World Cup that only at the age of 34 would Quaresma make his debut in the competition, and Monday served as evidence as to why it shouldn't have taken this long.

That being said, his trademark trivela made the entire storyline and belated debut start that much more poetic, said writer Tom Williams:

Portugal needed his magic against Iran more than they needed it against Spain. Carlos Queiroz's men had frustrated the mighty Spaniards at every turn in their Group B clash; Quaresma's flash-in-the-pan strike assured the same tensions didn't exist for Portugal:

For Quaresma is the man for whom there is no tactic to deal with, no formation that can outright prevent the brilliance he's displayed throughout his journeyman career, even if he's struggled to produce it at times himself.

Journalist Ben Hayward identified exactly what made Quaresma so effective against a foe that found success against Spain just by lobbing defenders behind the ball:

The kryptonite to that approach is directness, and the most direct route to goal is by shooting from range, something to which Quaresma is rather attuned, per ESPN Stats & Info:

It may not be fair to say the Besiktas-based maestro is a superior player to Bernardo Silva—the man whose place he took on the right flank— although some certainly agreed with that notion after Monday:

Silva could come back into Fernando Santos' side for the Uruguay clash after Quaresma's first start of the tournament and it would still be the right call, but the Portugal chief got it right in banking on his brilliance in Saransk.

Pepe's Stability Key to Portugal Replicating Euro Success

A few minutes from keeping successive clean sheets at the World Cup, Iran's late leveller in Saransk won't paper over what was a lively leader's display from Pepe.

The same star defender who was a near omnipresent force for Portugal on their run to the Euro 2016 crown looked to again be in rare form for his country in Russia, Portuguese football writer Tom Kundert agreed:

Other centre-backs closer to their prime are present in Russia this summer, but Twitter user RG outlined how it's also the parameters around Pepe that allow him, even at 35 years of age, to turn the clock back:

Pepe looked especially spry when denying Sardar Azmoun a close-range sight at goal with a crucial clearance of a cross in the 57th minute, with Iran's attack housing a few speedy attackers who would leave him eating their dust.

There are other attacks at this World Cup that will test a pairing of Pepe and Jose Fonte, 34—who both look slow—more than Iran did. Spain managed to put three past Portugal's defence.

But the Besiktas bruiser doesn't need long, lung-busting runs to go about his work effectively. He's built from the same stern stuff that team-mate Bruno Alves and Ricardo Carvalho are made of; they're smart centre-backs who rely on cunning more so than pace to succeed.

Of course the former Real Madrid man still has his divisive moments, but he showcases nous and wisdom when it's needed also, per Back Page Football:

Pepe will divide opinion, but his mastery of football's less glamorous aspects make him an immensely valuable presence for Santos.

Iran Poised for Bright Future After World Cup Showing

Seven years on from taking over at the helm of Iran and it had to be Portugal, the first senior team Queiroz ever managed, that his time in charge of Team Melli came to a close. It was not without sprinkling hope all over the team he's leaving.

Opposite a longtime friend and fellow Portuguese in Santos, a 1-1 draw with his native country and the reigning European champions served as a tribute to an Iran team worthy of praise.

They showed more verve in this send-off than they had in previous outings, and broadcaster Robert Marawa bemoaned the tactical talents set to leave the World Cup at the first hurdle:

Queiroz confirmed in May that the 2018 World Cup would be his last involvement in charge of Iran, per Reuters' Michael Church, and he can leave with his head held high in spite of their first-round departure.

Team Melli will miss his tactics and knowledge of major cup competitions in the future, the likes of which Portuguese football expert Jan Hagen picked up on early in Monday's meeting:

Ultimately Iran have ended their World Cup one point below Spain and Iran, an achievement in itself without trying to patronise the team too much, given the odds that were so against them coming in.

Players like Azmoun (age 23), Alireza Jahanbakhsh (24), Saeid Ezatolahi (21) and Mehdi Taremi (25) each had impressive last outings as well as campaigns overall. They proved they have a place on this stage.

What's more, Queiroz only enhanced his own reputation and could return to the competition one day, per ESPN's Janusz Michallik:

There's a long way for Iran in terms of youth competition—their under-20 and under-19 teams have lost some of their former stature in tournaments—but for this current senior setup, there's great promise to be developed.

One can only hope their proud showing at the 2018 World Cup will help in having that post-tournament influx in passion for the sport. It is hoped that can spur on others to eventually best their record of first-round World Cup exits.

What's Next?

Portugal are now set to face Group A winners Uruguay in the round of 16 and will return to action on Saturday for their first knockout-stage clash.

Iran, on the other hand, will head home as they continue their wait on a maiden appearance in the knockout rounds of a World Cup, though their competition ended on a high note.

