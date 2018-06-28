The Hottest Hot Seat for Every NFL Team in 2018June 28, 2018
The Hottest Hot Seat for Every NFL Team in 2018
Every year, there's a job to secure. After all, the old adage, "What have you done for me lately?" isn't just a cliche passed around NFL circles. Some players and coaches will feel the heat from their seats before summer practices in August.
Starters feel the pressure to maintain their prominent positions, making it easier to leverage for extensions and lucrative deals on the free-agent market. For others, it's about surviving the offseason for spots on the 53-man rosters. Ultimately, coaches take the blame for disappointing seasons, putting their job security in jeopardy.
It's never comfortable to be on the hot seat, but at times, it provides the motivation needed for a breakthrough.
Each team has at least one player or coach on its hottest seat going into a crucial 2018 season. Who's on the roster bubble? Where could we see new starters? Which coaches approach the year with their jobs on the line?
Arizona Cardinals: QB Sam Bradford
In the past four seasons, quarterback Sam Bradford has either played most of the term (14 games or more) or missed nearly the entire campaign with 14 or more absences.
Sandwiched in between two-injury riddled seasons with the then-St. Louis Rams in 2014 and the Minnesota Vikings last year, Bradford threw for 39 touchdowns and 19 interceptions between the 2015-16 campaigns.
The 30-year-old can provide at least a one-year bridge before Josh Rosen takes over the huddle. After multiple knee injuries, it's fair to wonder how Bradford will hold up throughout the summer and into the regular season. The Cardinals may opt to scale back his reps to avoid overexertion, and Rosen would benefit from the extra work.
The MMQB's Albert Breer highlighted the No. 10 overall selection as an early standout during organized team activities.
"Cardinals QB Josh Rosen has impressed his coaches early—coming as advertised with his ability to digest and apply the information he's being given on the practice field," he wrote. "And he looks comfortable and poised in his surroundings as an NFL player."
The rookie signal-caller could flourish if Bradford isn't ready to start Week 1 or misses games in the first half of the season. At that point, it's hard to take the ball out of the future's hands to go back to a temporary veteran option.
Atlanta Falcons: CB Brian Poole
General manager Thomas Dimitroff selected Colorado product Isaiah Oliver in the second round of April's draft, which puts cornerback Brian Poole on notice.
The third-year veteran mans the nickel position in the secondary with physicality, but the rookie may offer more in coverage. Last year, the incumbent finished with just four pass breakups and zero interceptions in 631 snaps.
Desmond Trufant and Robert Alford have locks on the boundary spots. At 5'10", 211 pounds, Poole isn't an ideal matchup against bigger receivers lining up on the inside. The coaching staff may experiment with Oliver (6'0", 210 lbs) in that scenario, pending what he shows during training camp.
A competition in the slot between a decent defender and a rookie with upside looks like a good problem to sort out in an NFC South division with New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees still at the top of his game.
Poole may start the year as the slot cornerback, but Oliver poses an immediate threat to displace the sure-tackling veteran.
Baltimore Ravens: QB Joe Flacco
There's a reason Joe Flacco didn't initially take kindly to the Baltimore Ravens' selection of quarterback Lamar Jackson in the first round. The 33-year-old signal-caller has struggled with touchdown production over the past few terms.
Flacco eclipsed 20 touchdown passes in three of his first five campaigns. In his last five seasons, however, the Super Bowl XLVII champion surpassed that mark once (2014). Of course, there will be some nerves when he sees the 2016 Heisman Trophy winner take the field as the potential heir to his spot.
Head coach John Harbaugh has utilized Flacco and Jackson on the field simultaneously during OTAs, looking to spark innovative play design, per ESPN.com's Jamison Hensley.
"Joe has to be able to do other things if [Jackson is] throwing the ball," Harbaugh said. "It gets the creative juices flowing for our offensive coaches, and they've worked hard on that."
The desire to see Flacco do "other things" pretty much says it all. The Ravens could roll out a package that allows them to see Jackson under center for a preview of their future. Depending on how good the sample looks, the 11th-year veteran may find himself on the sideline more than he'd like through the upcoming season.
Buffalo Bills: DE Shaq Lawson
Defensive end Shaq Lawson started 10 games last season before landing on injured reserve in December with an ankle injury. He's accumulated just six career sacks in 21 appearances. As a first-round talent in 2016 (19th overall), his production falls way below early expectations.
ESPN.com's Mike Rodak raised a valid point about the Buffalo Bills regime under general manager Brandon Beane: The front office didn't hesitate to restructure the roster in 2017 with new head coach Sean McDermott.
"Lawson will be competing for a rotational role, if not for his 53-man roster spot entirely," Rodak wrote. "It also seems possible the Bills could trade Lawson after they dealt several draft choices by the Bills' former management—including Marcell Dareus, Sammy Watkins and Reggie Ragland—last year."
The Bills also signed Trent Murphy to a three-year deal in the offseason. He logged nine sacks with the Washington Redskins in 2016 before missing last season with a torn ACL. When team physicians clear him to play, the 27-year-old could apply intense pressure to Lawson's status as a starter.
Carolina Panthers: CB Captain Munnerlyn
The Carolina Panthers selected Captain Munnerlyn in the seventh round of the 2009 draft, and he rose through the ranks to start 50 games in his first five seasons for the club.
Munnerlyn spent three years in Minnesota and then returned to Carolina in 2017. Head coach Ron Rivera thinks highly of the 30-year-old cornerback.
"We never should have let him go," he told Tom Sorensen of the Charlotte Observer earlier this month.
Despite the favorable words, Munnerlyn didn't have a strong campaign in his first year back. He logged just 387 snaps, broke up four passes and logged two sacks. Displeased with his role, he walked out of practice last December, according to Joseph Person of the Charlotte Observer, and the team listed him inactive in Week 15 against the Green Bay Packers.
The Panthers signed Ross Cockrell in March and selected cornerback Donte Jackson in the second round in April. The acquisitions add uncertainty to Munnerlyn's role in the slot. Corn Elder, a 2017 fifth-rounder, will also return to action after he missed his rookie campaign with a patella stress fracture.
Munnerlyn isn't a likely roster cut because he's owed $6.4 million in dead money over the remaining three years on his deal. However, he could lose his spot as the primary slot corner at a competitive position on the depth chart. He needs to elevate his game from the previous term.
Chicago Bears: C Hroniss Grasu
General manager Ryan Pace selected Iowa Hawkeyes product James Daniels in the second round in April, which impacts Hroniss Grasu's role in a contract year. The 2015 third-rounder started four games last season and served as the starter in the pivot for the last two contests.
Grasu may find himself battling for a roster spot, with Daniels sure to make the 53-man roster. The rookie has minimal experience at guard, where he lined up twice as a freshman. Eric Kush offers the same flexibility. He'll compete for a spot after a torn hamstring kept him on the sideline in 2017.
The competition puts the 26-year-old in a tough spot on the interior, as Daniels, 2016 second-rounder Cody Whitehair and proven commodity Kyle Long are virtually locked into positions. Kush's return pushes Grasu onto the roster bubble.
Cincinnati Bengals: HC Marvin Lewis
In December, it seemed as though head coach Marvin Lewis' tenure with the Cincinnati Bengals would come to an end.
The Bengals won their last two games against the Detroit Lions and Ravens, which saved Lewis' job. Owner Mike Brown told Jim Owczarski of the Cincinnati Enquirer that he saw the victories as a sign of progress:
"I would say that while we had serious reverses and they were unsettling, to put it mildly, we bounced back at the end of the year. We beat two teams that were in playoff runs. We beat them in games that were important for them where they gave their best shot and I was impressed how we rebounded. That played into what was in my mind when I had to make a final call."
Lewis signed a two-year extension in January. However, the pressure to deliver something beyond an AFC North title remains. Despite seven postseason appearances under their head coach, the Bengals haven't won a playoff game. After four double-digit-win campaigns between 2012-15, Cincinnati went 13-18-1 in the last two terms.
After Brown's change of heart, Bengals fans probably think Lewis would survive another disappointing season. However, a third consecutive term as a sub-.500 club would likely put an end to his 16-year tenure.
Cleveland Browns: HC Hue Jackson
The Cleveland Browns have won one game under Hue Jackson. Yes, that's 1-31 over the past two seasons. The offensive-minded head coach should put up more points in 2018, however, with the additions of quarterback Tyrod Taylor, wide receiver Jarvis Landry and running back Carlos Hyde. Josh Gordon will also be available.
Jackson's poor record suggests the Browns need to win several games and look competitive in their losses for the coach to save his job. Regardless, general manager John Dorsey may want to bring in his own choice if he's not pleased with the final outcome.
One aspect could help Jackson survive another sub.-500 campaign: the fact that Baker Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick in 2018, will be preparing to take over the offense. The Browns may decide Jackson is the best choice to develop the hopeful franchise quarterback.
Dallas Cowboys: WR Terrance Williams
The Dallas Cowboys restructured the wide receiver unit during the offseason, as Allen Hurns, Deonte Thompson and Michael Gallup joined the group.
Hurns started 42 games for the Jacksonville Jaguars over the past four campaigns. Thompson accumulated at least 80 receiving yards in three contests after signing with the Bills partway through last season. He's a potential sleeper on the perimeter. The Cowboys took Gallup in the third round this year. Clearly, the team views him as a high-upside playmaker.
Sixth-year veteran Terrance Williams suffered a broken foot during the offseason, but head coach Jason Garrett expects him to participate in training camp, per Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News.
With quarterback Dak Prescott under center, Williams hasn't eclipsed 600 receiving yards in a season. He finished the 2017 campaign without a touchdown. The newcomers at wide receiver could prove to be better fits for a passing attack in transition, and Williams could lose his starting spot before Week 1.
Denver Broncos: HC Vance Joseph
After one season, general manager and president of football operations John Elway contemplated parting ways with head coach Vance Joseph.
"Broncos' HC Vance Joseph faces increasingly longer odds at being retained and returning for his second season in Denver, league sources tell ESPN," Adam Schefter tweeted in December.
Schefter reported the organization retained the 45-year-old head coach almost 24 hours later. However, it's not a good sign to land on the hot seat one year into the job.
The front office already displayed second thoughts, so there's no doubt Joseph is preparing for a critical season. In the NFL, a solid quarterback can stabilize a head coach's job security.
Joseph will lean on signal-caller Case Keenum to improve the league's 27th-ranked scoring offense. Significant improvement on that side of the ball and a competitive push for a playoff spot should help him avoid a quick dismissal. If the Broncos finish last in the AFC West, expect a change in the coaching ranks.
Detroit Lions: RB Ameer Abdullah
Running back Ameer Abdullah may have to impress the coaching staff as a returner next to Jamal Agnew to keep a roster spot. In his rookie season, he led the league in kick-return yards with 1,077, but that's the highlight of his three-year career.
Abdullah has struggled with ball security, with five fumbles (two lost) in 2015. He tore a ligament in his foot two games into the 2016 campaign. Last season, the Nebraska product averaged 3.3 yards per carry, and his production faded down the stretch as the team pushed for (and missed out on) a playoff spot.
The Lions have seemingly turned the page on Abdullah. Eighth-year ball-carrier LeGarrette Blount, who signed with Detroit in March, will likely fill the early-down role, and second-round rookie Kerryon Johnson will be in the mix. Theo Riddick should continue to handle the primary receiver duties out of the backfield.
Assuming Blount, Johnson and Riddick remain healthy throughout the offseason, Abdullah finds himself in a tough training-camp battle for a spot on the roster.
Green Bay Packers: DE Muhammad Wilkerson
In February, the New York Jets decided to cut defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson 19 months after he signed a five-year, $86 million deal.
Wilkerson racked up 12 sacks during the 2015 campaign as a burly wrecking ball on the Jets defensive line but came up small in the two following terms. Eight sacks and recurring lateness for team meetings, per Connor Hughes, formerly of NJ Advance Media, painted an unflattering picture of his work ethic.
The Packers signed Wilkerson, 28, to a one-year prove-it deal, and he's reuniting with defensive coordinator Mike Pettine, who worked in the same position with the Jets from 2009-12.
Wilkerson's unceremonious New York exit likely dried up his offers on the open market. Based on the reports about his lapses off the field, don't expect the Packers to provide a long leash at a strong position.
Green Bay fielded a top-notch defensive line without Wilkerson in 2017. Kenny Clark and Mike Daniels combined for 9.5 sacks, with the latter earning a Pro Bowl invite. Dean Lowry took the field for 47 percent of the team's defensive snaps and made his presence felt against the run near the line of scrimmage and had two sacks.
Wilkerson will see a rotational role up front, and he must put forth maximum effort with limited snaps. A lack of effort would bury him on the depth chart or put him back on the search for a job elsewhere.
Houston Texans: WR Braxton Miller
Braxton Miller made the transition from quarterback to wide receiver like Terrelle Pryor Sr., but the Houston Texans pass-catcher hasn't found success on the same scale as his fellow Ohio State product.
Pryor caught 77 passes for 1,007 receiving yards and four touchdowns in 2016 with the Browns. Miller secured 34 catches for 261 yards and two touchdowns in two seasons. Nonetheless, the third-year pro will take the field with a healthy Deshaun Watson back under center.
Wide receivers coach John Perry took note of Miller's approach to the offseason, per Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle: "I think he's taken a great approach this offseason. He's been able to be competitive on a daily basis, and you can see his skill set really improving day to day, and I'm hoping that just continues because if it does, then he's on the right path."
Miller isn't a shoo-in for the No. 3 wide receiver spot. The Texans claimed Sammie Coates off waivers in March, re-signed Bruce Ellington and selected speedy receiver Keke Coutee (4.43 40-yard dash) in the fourth round this year.
The competition at the position is wide-open behind DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller V. Miller could miss the cut if he doesn't come on strong this summer.
Indianapolis Colts: RG Jack Mewhort
Right guard Jack Mewhort has appeared in 15 contests, missing 17, over the past two years. He only suited up for five games because of swelling in his knee last season. Still, the Indianapolis Colts re-signed him to a one-year deal.
It looks like Mewhort should reclaim his starting spot at right guard, but the fifth-year offensive lineman must earn it through training camp. The Colts also signed Matt Slauson in March and selected Braden Smith in the second round this April.
If Smith flashes potential throughout the preseason, Mewhort will need to show his best in order to start or potentially hold a roster spot. Slauson has 108 career starts as a left guard and center, and his versatility creates a pathway to the 53-man depth chart.
Mewhort's seat should feel hot, especially with his injury history. The 26-year-old's outlook ranges from starter to late offseason cut.
Jacksonville Jaguars: WR Jaydon Mickens
Wide receiver Jaydon Mickens earned his stay on the Jacksonville Jaguars roster as a punt returner. He fielded 27 kicks for 287 yards and a touchdown. The Washington product also caught six passes for 77 yards and two scores.
Going into training camp, Mickens will likely battle Rashad Greene for a back-end spot on the wide receiver depth chart.
Coming out of Florida State, Greene led the Jaguars in punt returns from 2015-16. He missed the entire 2017 term with an Achilles injury, opening the door for Mickens to carve out a role in November.
Because of the investments in Marqise Lee, Donte Moncrief and D.J. Chark Jr. this offseason, Mickens doesn't have a legitimate shot to move up the depth chart. The limited opportunities leave him susceptible to losing his spot to Greene.
Kansas City Chiefs: OG Bryan Witzmann
The Kansas City Chiefs have a question mark at left guard. Bryan Witzmann made 13 starts at the position during the previous season, but the coaching staff will allow training camp to sort out the competition for a spot on the interior, per Chiefs Digest's Matt Derrick.
Derrick reported that Cameron Erving, who filled in for Mitch Morse at center during spring practices, and Parker Ehinger have an opportunities to unseat Witzmann as the incumbent.
In 2016, Ehinger started four games at left guard before tearing his ACL in October. He appeared in the starting lineup once at right guard last year.
Witzmann should make the 53-man roster, but there's a strong possibility he'll lose the starting role. Erving came into the league as a first-round pick in 2015 for the Browns. He's manned every position across the offensive line in three years. The Chiefs coaching staff may opt to push the versatile 25-year-old into a starting role if it's a close competition.
Los Angeles Chargers: LB Hayes Pullard
The Los Angeles Chargers selected linebacker Uchenna Nwosu in the second round of this year's draft. Fourth-round rookie Kyzir White will join him as he transitions from safety.
With those two additions, linebacker Hayes Pullard goes on notice. Chargers fans may feel he's untouchable in defensive coordinator Gus Bradley's eyes, but the roster moves say otherwise.
Nwosu profiles as a big-body linebacker at 6'2", 251 pounds, who brings power and physicality near the line of scrimmage. White's safety skill set can translate to the "Will" spot. It's plausible both take on significant roles as rookies, especially with the Chargers' injury history at the position in recent years.
Hayes started 10 contests in the previous year. Based on his poor angles in pursuit and lack of impact as a game-changer (he logged one pass breakup and 47 tackles), expect the Chargers to elevate a new face as a primary starter at inside linebacker.
Los Angeles Rams: DT Dominique Easley
Defensive tackle Dominique Easley tore both his ACLs while playing at Florida. He suffered a third tear last August coming off an encouraging 3.5-sack campaign in 2016 and then missed the entire 2017 season.
The Los Angeles Rams re-signed Easley in March on a one-year contract with $95,000 in guaranteed cash to this point, per Spotrac. It's a low-risk deal for a player capable of returning a high reward.
However, the 2014 first-rounder will face competition for a rotational spot on the defensive line. The front office acquired defensive lineman John Franklin in the fourth round. Ethan Westbrooks flashed as a viable pass-rusher in the trenches last year, finishing with four sacks in 332 defensive snaps. Tanzel Smart's ability to show improvement through training camp could push Easley off the depth-chart radar.
After three ACL tears, it's fair to wonder how the injuries affect Easley's ability to rush the quarterback. If the 26-year-old can't contribute in that area, he's a cut candidate with a career in jeopardy.
Miami Dolphins: LB Stephone Anthony
Linebacker Stephone Anthony told Palm Beach Post reporter Jason Lieser, "Before I can do anything else, I have to become a starter."
It's a quote from a player who knows he's on the roster bubble after playing just 133 defensive snaps in the previous season with the Miami Dolphins. Without a starting spot, the 2015 first-rounder could see his time in South Beach cut short.
Anthony started 16 games at middle linebacker for the New Orleans Saints as a rookie, but his career took a downturn from that point. The team fired defensive coordinator Rob Ryan after an embarrassing 47-14 loss to the Redskins in November 2015, and Dennis Allen took the reins.
Anthony moved to strong-side linebacker and played sparingly in 2016. He also struggled with leg and knee injuries and eventually was placed on injured reserve in December of that year.
The Saints opted to trade Anthony for a fifth-round pick, but new scenery didn't change his career outlook. Three years removed from playing significant snaps, he's in danger of losing a roster spot completely with third-rounder Jerome Baker and undrafted rookie linebacker Mike McCray added to the positional mix.
Minnesota Vikings: K Kai Forbath
Let's avoid beating a dead horse concerning the pressure on wideout Laquon Treadwell to make an impact in his third year.
The Vikings have an intriguing battle between place-kickers Kai Forbath and 2018 fifth-rounder Daniel Carlson. The seventh-year veteran converted on all 15 field-goal attempts through seven contests in 2016, then split the uprights on 84 percent of his tries last season.
The Vikings' decision to draft a kicker surprised Forbath, but he's no stranger to competition, per Star Tribune reporter Andrew Krammer.
"I mean, it was a little shocking, yeah…
I’ve competed with someone every single year. It’s no different than last year with Marshall [Koehn] here. Daniel is a good, young kicker. I’m not here to coach him. I’m here to get myself ready for the season. We’ll have a good competition."
Carlson holds the SEC record for career points (480), topping former Vikings kicker Blair Walsh to distinguish himself as the conference's best in the category.
As a draft pick, Carlson lights up Forbath's starting seat. The veteran will battle, as he's done in the past, for his spot.
New England Patriots: WR Phillip Dorsett
2015 first-rounder wideout Phillip Dorsett flashed signs of potential in 2016 with the Indianapolis Colts, then the New England Patriots acquired him for quarterback Jacoby Brissett last September.
In New England, Dorsett finished with season-lows in receptions (12) and yards (194) through 15 games, which included two starts. The Patriots signed Jordan Matthews, traded for Cordarrelle Patterson from the Oakland Raiders and drafted Braxton Berrios this offseason.
It's not an ideal spot for Dorsett to break out. Furthermore, the additions increase the temperature on his hot seat going into the summer. There's a strong possibility the speedy pass-catcher will suit up for his third team in four years, which isn't a good look for a top-30 pick.
New Orleans Saints: LB Hau'oli Kikaha
Linebacker Hau'oli Kikaha lost ground as a starter after 2015, his rookie season, thanks to injuries. The talented pass-rusher has logged eight career sacks in 27 games and may have an issue finding a defined role. As such, he sits on the team's roster bubble.
The Saints planned to utilize Kikaha as a full-time defensive end during the 2016 campaign before he tore his ACL for the third time. He continued to show his pass-rushing skills the previous year but only played 209 snaps in a backup role and landed on injured reserve with an ankle injury.
A.J. Klein will likely hold the strong-side linebacker spot. New Orleans re-signed edge-rusher Alex Okafor and moved up to draft defensive end Marcus Davenport at No. 14 overall. Where does that leave Kikaha?
Clearly, the front office isn't expecting much from the 26-year-old, who must find a way to impress in a rotational role. A nondescript showing through training camp may encourage the team to reserve Kikaha's roster spot for a standout at another position.
New York Giants: C Brett Jones
The New York Giants revamped their offensive line during the offseason, and one of their holdovers could lose his job.
In 2017, Brett Jones started 13 games, primarily at center. He put together solid performances as a pass-blocker in the pivot.
However, he may not see another starting chance. Head coach Pat Shurmur praised center Jon Halapio as a minicamp standout, per the New York Post's Paul Schwartz: "I wouldn't over-evaluate who is getting the first-team reps, but I think if you're talking about [Halapio] specifically, he has really sort of opened his eyes that he has a chance to play."
Oftentimes, coaches will use different combinations with the starters to get a feel for who meshes, especially among offensive linemen.
Nonetheless, it's a good start for Halapio, who accepted the challenge of switching positions for a better shot at sticking on the roster. He started six games at right guard last season, but the team drafted second-rounder Will Hernandez and signed Patrick Omameh to bolster the interior.
"They asked me if I can handle it, and I said, 'Yeah, I can handle it," Halapio said. "I said 'Absolutely' and haven't looked back since."
There's enough buzz surrounding the 27-year-old to cause Jones to sweat during summer practices. The starting spot at center isn't locked up yet.
New York Jets: LB Lorenzo Mauldin
The New York Jets need a pass-rusher to bring heat off the edge. For one linebacker, it's about supplying pressure or succumbing to it.
Lorenzo Mauldin recently spoke with urgency about his standing with the team, per NJ.com's Darryl Slater. "I'm definitely trying to fight for my roster spot. I'm overwhelmed, actually, because now it's like: It's now or nothing."
The 25-year-old isn't hiding from the fact that his Jets career could end if he's not turning heads this summer. But it's still jarring that a 2015 third-round pick could lose his roster spot before Week 1.
Mauldin logged 6.5 sacks between the 2015-16 seasons. He missed 2017 with a back injury, which required surgery. Due to the need for pocket pressure off the edge, there's a brighter spotlight on the Louisville product. He'll compete with David Bass, who logged 3.5 sacks in 2017, and Josh Martin, who made nine starts at the position last year. Mauldin's starting role—and his roster spot—will hang in the balance in August.
Oakland Raiders: OT Donald Penn
Perhaps it's a tactic to push the 12-year veteran, but Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden called into question offensive tackle Donald Penn's starting spot recently.
The Raiders selected Kolton Miller and Brandon Parker in the first and third rounds of April's draft, respectively. The team took also offensive tackles David Sharpe (fourth round) and Jylan Ware (seventh round) in 2017.
According to ESPN.com's Paul Gutierrez, the coaching staff utilized Miller primarily at left tackle through minicamp. Assuming that's the rookie's prospective position, Penn stands in the crosshairs.
It's a bold move on Gruden's part, since Penn earned Pro Bowl invites the last two years. Nonetheless, he's finished both seasons with injuries. He didn't suit up for the Raiders' AFC Wild Card Game against the Texans in January 2017 because of a fracture in his knee. Last year, the 35-year-old missed the end of the season with a foot ailment, which required Lisfranc surgery.
Once considered an iron man with 155 consecutive starts, the veteran has raised concern with his recent injuries. It's possible Gruden sees the end for the three-time Pro Bowler, who held out for a new deal last offseason.
A slow recovery could force Penn out of the starting lineup. If he shows a sharp decline in pass protection, Miller stands first in line to take over on the blind side.
Philadelphia Eagles: CB Jalen Mills
Cornerback Jalen Mills, a 2016 seventh-rounder, saw his fair share of ups and downs as a starter in 15 games last season. He wasn't a liability in coverage on the boundary. Still, the 24-year-old will need a solid offseason to retain his starting spot.
The Philadelphia Eagles selected Sidney Jones in the second round of 2017's draft, but he lost just about the entire season to an Achilles injury. He's experienced soreness through the offseason program, which provided a scare.
The second-year cornerback brushed it off as insignificant, per NJ.com's Eliot Shorr-Parks. "Precaution," Jones said of his sitting out practice. "[The team] doesn't want me practicing right now. Just minor soreness."
Jones' injury, minor or not, could hinder his development. Nonetheless, he's an early-round draft pick who will have opportunities to expand his role if healthy.
Fellow second-year cornerback Rasul Douglas put together a solid rookie campaign, logging 11 pass breakups and two interceptions in 14 games. He's a strong candidate to push for a bigger role, which puts more pressure on Mills.
Lastly, the Eagles selected Avonte Maddox in the fourth round of April's draft. Mills holds the upper hand for a starting spot over a jam-packed cornerback stable, but there's enough competition to put him at risk of losing his position on the perimeter.
Pittsburgh Steelers: QB Joshua Dobbs
After recently contemplating retirement, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger sped up his career hourglass. The 36-year-old signal-caller told center Maurkice Pouncey that he plans to play three more years, per ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler.
Despite Roethlisberger's plan to stick around for the short term, the Steelers must think about his eventual replacement, which they addressed during this past draft.
General manager Kevin Colbert took quarterback Mason Rudolph in the third round. As a Day 2 draft selection himself, signal-caller Joshua Dobbs will feel the heat this summer. Landry Jones started at least one game in each of the last three seasons to fill in gaps for Roethlisberger. It's unlikely the rookie unseats Jones as the primary backup.
Pittsburgh selected Dobbs in 2017's fourth round, but he didn't see the field during the regular season. Unless the Steelers move Jones before he hits the free-agent market in 2019, the Tennessee product looks like the odd man out.
San Francisco 49ers: WR Aldrick Robinson
The San Francisco 49ers don't have elite wide receivers, but that doesn't mean they lack roster competition.
Aldrick Robinson secured a touchdown reception in the team's season-finale against the Rams, but the 29-year-old failed to build a strong rapport with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo beforehand. He saw nine targets in five games.
The 26-year-old signal-caller targeted shifty slot receiver Trent Taylor 20 times in that span. He's likely to round out the team's top three wideouts alongside Pierre Garcon and Marquise Goodwin. The 49ers added second-rounder Dante Pettis and seventh-rounder Richie James to the mix as well.
And Kendrick Bourne's buzz puts Robinson on the chopping block. The 2017 undrafted wideout out of Eastern Washington saw an uptick in targets with Garoppolo in the lineup, and he's impressed through minicamp. The Sacramento Bee's Matt Barrows views the 22-year-old as legitimate asset:
"I am buying a minority stake in the hype. I don't think there's any argument that he's the team's most physically gifted receiver on the 49ers roster. Other players might be faster (Goodwin) or quicker (Trent Taylor) or stronger (Garcon), but Bourne has some of all those traits, plus he's taller and is an excellent leaper."
As the receiver group takes shape, Robinson sits on the hottest seat. He'll only represent $150,000 in dead money if he's cut, per Spotrac, and he doesn't have a strong connection with Garoppolo.
Seattle Seahawks: RB C.J. Prosise
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll made it known running back C.J. Prosise was on the hot seat after the team wrapped up OTAs in early June, telling the Seattle Times' Bob Condotta, "C.J. has really jumped out, too. He's looked good now. He knows he's battling [for a roster spot]."
Running backs Mike Davis and Chris Carson contributed in short stretches last season. Both accumulated more yards during the 2017 campaign than Prosise produced in two years (195). Injuries have limited the 2016 third-rounder to 11 appearances, but he can't use those unfortunate occurrences to excuse his slow start forever.
The Seahawks added rookie first-rounder Rashaad Penny. He's a virtual lock to make the final roster, which leaves Carson, Davis and Prosise battling for two rotational roles as ball-carriers. The 24-year-old must put his receiving skills on display to increase his chances of retaining a roster spot come September.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: HC Dirk Koetter
Head coach Dirk Koetter is heading into his third season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but there's reason to see a change coming, pending the upcoming campaign's results.
The front office showed former head coaches Raheem Morris, Greg Schiano and Lovie Smith the exit after two or three seasons. Some may argue it's best to maintain continuity for quarterback Jameis Winston. That's partially the reason Koetter took over for Smith.
Nonetheless, it'd be difficult to keep Koetter after another disappointing year. Tampa Bay regressed from 9-7 to 5-11 last season. The offense ranked 18th in scoring in both seasons.
Winston's impending suspension, which is expected to come because of a likely violation of the personal conduct policy, may hurt Tampa Bay's push for a playoff spot, but a lackluster showing on the scoreboard could seal Koetter's fate.
In arguably football's best division, general manager Jason Licht may need to consider drastic measures to compete with the Saints, Falcons and Panthers, as each team has won the NFC South title in the last three years.
Tennessee Titans: LG Quinton Spain
For left guard Quinton Spain, it's all about competition. After starting 33 games at left guard over the past three seasons with the Tennessee Titans, he faces an intense battle at the position going into his fourth year.
The Titans signed former Texans guard Xavier Su'a-Filo, who came into the league as a second-round pick in 2014. He started 31 games in the last two seasons. The front office also acquired Kevin Pamphile. For the most part, he manned the starting left guard spot with the Buccaneers.
Tennessee didn't just pick up journeymen at the position. Both acquisitions have experience as starters with their previous teams. In a contract year, Spain will need to earn the starting job or risk losing millions. Su'a-Filo and Pamphile will crank up the heat on his seat among the front five this summer.
Washington Redskins: HC Jay Gruden
One Gruden gets back into coaching and the other is on the way out? It's possible. Jon Gruden is preparing for his second stint as Oakland's skipper. His brother, Jay, may need a new job soon.
The Redskins haven't won a playoff game since January 2006, when they were under Joe Gibbs. Gruden led them to the postseason after the 2015 campaign, but they lost at home to the Packers.
He is going into his fifth year with the squad, and he knows there's pressure on him to lead it further, per NBC Sports Washington's Rich Tandler, who asked him if his job was on the line. "Oh, yeah, without a doubt," Gruden said. "Every year is its own entity, and every year is important. And we have to be competitive. We have to do better in our division—we have to do better against the Cowboys, the Eagles, without a doubt, the Giants, moving forward."
After a 4-12 start to his tenure in 2014, Gruden has hovered around .500 over the past three seasons. A step backward in a tough NFC East may encourage the front office to hit the eject button on his hot seat.