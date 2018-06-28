The Hottest Hot Seat for Every NFL Team in 2018

0 of 32

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Every year, there's a job to secure. After all, the old adage, "What have you done for me lately?" isn't just a cliche passed around NFL circles. Some players and coaches will feel the heat from their seats before summer practices in August.

Starters feel the pressure to maintain their prominent positions, making it easier to leverage for extensions and lucrative deals on the free-agent market. For others, it's about surviving the offseason for spots on the 53-man rosters. Ultimately, coaches take the blame for disappointing seasons, putting their job security in jeopardy.

It's never comfortable to be on the hot seat, but at times, it provides the motivation needed for a breakthrough.

Each team has at least one player or coach on its hottest seat going into a crucial 2018 season. Who's on the roster bubble? Where could we see new starters? Which coaches approach the year with their jobs on the line?