Collin Sexton Recruits LeBron James to Cavs: 'Let's Get Back to the Finals"

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 22, 2018

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 21: Collin Sexton poses with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being drafted eighth overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2018 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center on June 21, 2018 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Collin Sexton was selected by the Cleveland Cavaliers with the No. 8 pick of the 2018 NBA draft, and one of his first tasks was to try to get LeBron James to stay in Cleveland.

"LeBron, let's do it. Let's do it," Sexton said on ESPN after being drafted. "I see you need a few pieces, that one extra piece this past season. Let's do it. Let's get back to the [NBA] Finals."

James has an opportunity to become a free agent this season if he declines his $35.6 million option for 2018-19.

He led the Cavs to the NBA Finals the last four years, winning one title, but the team could struggle mightily without him if he decides to leave.

While Sexton does like to shoot—he averaged 19.2 points per game during his lone season at Alabama—he would clearly prefer being on a contender alongside James.

