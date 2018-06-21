2018 NBA Draft Selections: Tracking the Full List of Picks and Results

The 2018 NBA draft will emanate from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Thursday night with the first round kicking off at 7 p.m. ET.

Every pick from No. 1 in the first round through No. 60 in the second round can be seen on ESPN, while the above graphic will be updated throughout the night.

It is widely believed entering the draft that the Phoenix Suns will select Arizona center Deandre Ayton with the No. 1 overall pick, but there is intrigue regarding who will go next with Slovenian guard Luka Doncic, Duke forward Marvin Bagley III, Michigan State forward Jaren Jackson Jr. and Texas center Mohamed Bamba seemingly all in the mix.

Stick with Bleacher Report from the start of the draft until the finish to see how that and other burning questions play out over the course of the night.