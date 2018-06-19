Knicks News: Enes Kanter Seeks Long-Term Contract to 'Feel More Secure'

Issac Baldizon/Getty Images

New York Knicks center Enes Kanter can earn $18.6 million by exercising his player option for the 2018-19 season, but he told ESPN.com's Ian Begley that he's angling for long-term security with the start of free agency less than two weeks away.

"Obviously, I want to be here. It's just that I would feel better and feel more secure and feel more comfortable if I signed [a contract for] multiple, two or three whatever, years," Kanter told Begley on Saturday. "Think about it. Next year, if you get hurt, then what? I know you can't worry about it, but it's always in the back of your head like, 'Man, if I get hurt, what's going to happen?'"

Kanter hasn't revealed a decision—he has until June 29 to do so—but he has hinted that he'd like to opt out and re-sign with the Knicks as an unrestricted free agent.

"I didn't make any decisions in or out," Kanter told reporters in April. "When I say I want to make New York my home, there's no lie. I want to stay here long-term.

"I don't want to stay here one year and make a decision later. I want to stay here for long term. That's the decision with my agent. I told everybody I want to retire as a Knick. I understand it's a business, but I told everybody I want to make New York my home."

The Oklahoma City Thunder traded Kanter to the Knicks last September. He averaged 14.1 points and 11.0 rebounds while shooting 59.2 percent from the field across 71 starts in his first year in the Big Apple.