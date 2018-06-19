Mike Hoffman Traded After Fiancee Monika Caryk Accused of Harassment

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJune 19, 2018

Ottawa Senators' Mike Hoffman (68) waits for a face-off against the Carolina Hurricanes during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
Karl B DeBlaker/Associated Press

The Ottawa Senators traded forward Mike Hoffman to the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday amid allegations his fiancee, Monika Caryk, harassed Sens defenseman Erik Karlsson's wife online.

Ottawa sent Hoffman, defenseman Cody Donaghey and a 2020 fifth-round draft pick to San Jose for forward Mikkel Boedker, defenseman Julius Bergman and a 2020 sixth-round draft pick.

Shaamini Yogaretnam of the Ottawa Citizen reported last week that Melinda Karlsson filed an order of protection against Caryk, alleging Caryk harassed her for months on the internet and even wished her unborn child dead.

                    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Hoffman's GF Allegedly Behind Harassment of Karlsson's Wife

    NHL logo
    NHL

    Hoffman's GF Allegedly Behind Harassment of Karlsson's Wife

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Trotz Resigns as Head Coach of Capitals

    NHL logo
    NHL

    Trotz Resigns as Head Coach of Capitals

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Caps Win the Cup! Celebrate with Gear 🛒

    NHL logo
    NHL

    Caps Win the Cup! Celebrate with Gear 🛒

    via B/R Shop

    Where Will John Tavares Land?

    NHL logo
    NHL

    Where Will John Tavares Land?

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com