Mike Hoffman Traded After Fiancee Monika Caryk Accused of Harassment

Karl B DeBlaker/Associated Press

The Ottawa Senators traded forward Mike Hoffman to the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday amid allegations his fiancee, Monika Caryk, harassed Sens defenseman Erik Karlsson's wife online.

Ottawa sent Hoffman, defenseman Cody Donaghey and a 2020 fifth-round draft pick to San Jose for forward Mikkel Boedker, defenseman Julius Bergman and a 2020 sixth-round draft pick.

Shaamini Yogaretnam of the Ottawa Citizen reported last week that Melinda Karlsson filed an order of protection against Caryk, alleging Caryk harassed her for months on the internet and even wished her unborn child dead.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.