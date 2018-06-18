Gennady Golovkin Says He'll Receive 45 Percent of Canelo Alvarez Fight Payout

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

Gennady Golovkin stuck to his principles when negotiating the contractual split with Canelo Alvarez prior to their Sept. 15 rematch at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

"It was the principle of the matter, 45 percent for me, not 35 or 42.5, just 45," Golovkin said, per Dan Rafael of ESPN.com. "Good deal, very happy."

Rafael noted the details of the contract haven’t been officially released, but Golovkin made it clear he will earn 45 percent after taking home just 30 percent of the split in the last fight, which ended in a controversial draw after it appeared Golovkin was the better fighter.

"I said I'm going to agree to 45 percent and it's going to be my last percentage," Golovkin said. "I didn't think about this too much. First time I said 50-50. Second time I thought, OK, 45 and that will be my last statement. It wasn't about me being sure or not sure. It was just my last proposition. Take it or leave it."

There has been plenty of drama leading up to this rematch outside of the contractual split.

The initial rematch was scheduled for May 5 before Alvarez was suspended for failing two performance-enhancing drug tests. Golovkin fight Vanes Martirosyan instead, easily handling him in a straightforward fight.

However, Chris Mannix of Yahoo Sports reported the IBF stripped Golovkin of his middleweight title, noting it was because the fight against Martirosyan was deemed "an unsanctioned contest."

On the financial side of things, Rafael noted Alvarez was initially set to receive 65 percent of the split in the May 5 rematch before the suspension. Golovkin then asked for 50-50, countered with 55-45 when Alvarez came back with a 60-40 proposition and nearly walked away before reaching this deal.

It reached a point when Golovkin was preparing to fight Billy Joe Saunders and Alvarez was going to face Daniel Jacobs, but the two sides finally came to terms.

Given the nature of their first bout, the overall talent of each boxer and the outside-the-ring headlines leading up to this rematch, the Sept. 15 fight figures to be one of the most highly anticipated clashes in years.

Golovkin is 38-0-1 with 34 knockouts, while Alvarez is 49-1-2 with 34 knockouts.