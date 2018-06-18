Saudi Arabia's Plane for World Cup Catches Fire in Mid-Air After 'Malfunction'

GIUSEPPE CACACE/Getty Images

Saudi Arabia's World Cup team plane caught fire in mid-air on its way to Rostov, Russia, where the side will face Uruguay on Wednesday.

Mirror Football shared this image, showing flames underneath one of the wings:

As reported by the Mirror's Andrew Gilpin, the Saudi football federation released a statement to ensure fans everyone was safe: "The Saudi Football Federation wishes to reassure everyone about the safety of all members of the mission of the national team after a minor technical malfunction in an engine. The plane landed a few minutes ago at Rostov on Don Airport, and UNOMIG personnel are now safely heading to their residence."

The Green Falcons flew into Rostov from Moscow, where they lost their opening match 5-0 against hosts Russia. That puts them in a must-win situation against Uruguay, favourites in Group A. They'll face Egypt in their final group-stage match on Monday, June 25.