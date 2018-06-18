Barry Trotz Resigns as Capitals Head Coach After Winning 2018 Stanley Cup

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Barry Trotz is concluding his Washington Capitals coaching tenure on a high note, resigning from his post after helping lead the team to its first Stanley Cup victory.

The Capitals confirmed Trotz's decision Monday, and he provided a statement about the move, per CNN's Jill Martin:

"After careful consideration and consultation with my family, I am officially announcing my resignation as head coach of the Washington Capitals. When I came to Washington four years ago we had one goal in mind, and that was to bring the Stanley Cup to the nation's capital. We had an incredible run this season culminating with our players and staff achieving our goal and sharing the excitement with our fans. I would like to thank Mr. [Ted] Leonsis, Dick Patrick and Brian MacLellan for giving me the opportunity to be a part of this great organization. I would also like to thank our players and staff who worked tirelessly every day to achieve our success."

The Associated Press initially reported (via ESPN.com) that Trotz's contract with Washington expired at the end of the 2017-18 season. However, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman and TSN's Pierre LeBrun reported that wasn't the case and that the Capitals' title victory triggered a two-year extension:

Trotz's departure sparked plenty of reaction on social media, with plenty of criticism directed toward the Capitals:

Losing Trotz puts a damper on Washington's championship celebrations, and he leaves a massive void on the team's bench. With all the success the team enjoyed this year, finding a replacement may not be as easy as one would think.

Under Trotz's watch, the Capitals won 205 games in four seasons, which sets the bar high for his successor. In addition, ESPN.com's Greg Wyshynski outlined the difficult financial decisions Washington's front office will have to make in the near future. John Carlson and Jay Beagle are unrestricted free agents this offseason, while Andre Burakovsky and Jakub Vrana are headed for free agency in another year.

Trotz may have left at the perfect time. As the Capitals come to terms with the realities of the NHL's salary cap, they could begin experiencing the decline that generally befalls every team that contends over a period of years.