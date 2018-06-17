Meet the Barber Who Flew to the World Cup to Cut France's Hair

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoJune 17, 2018

Ahmed Alsanawi is a massively popular barber among footballers.

He's so good, France sent him to Russia to make sure their hair stayed fresh.

