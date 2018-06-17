Christina Kim on Shinnecock: Women Don't Cause an 'Uproar' About Golf Conditions

Christina Kim on Shinnecock: Women Don't Cause an 'Uproar' About Golf ConditionsJune 17, 2018
A number of male golfers at this weekend's U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills in New York have been publicly critical of the playing conditions, though LPGA golfer Christina Kim noted that the women often play in worse conditions:
Christina Kim @TheChristinaKim
LOL I love how the men are losing their minds over Shinnecock, but at least their course had green grass everywhere and they’re not playing in a bog with mud balls left and right. And yet the girls didn’t go into an uproar.
Zach Johnson was perhaps the most outspoken, per Bob Harig of ESPN.com:
"It's really unfortunate, because in my opinion, some of the best land and certainly one of the best venues in all of golf, especially in this country, is Shinnecock Hills. It's as good as it gets.
"Unfortunately, they've lost the golf course. I feel for the membership because I know many of them. I feel for the spectators because they are seeing pure carnage—unless that's what they want. And I feel for the USGA because I don't think this was their intent."
Johnson wasn't the only golfer unhappy with the course.
"It was not a fair test of golf," Rafa Cabrera-Bello noted, per ESPN. "Greens were unplayable, with unnecessary pin positions. [The] USGA found a way to make us look like fools on the course. A pity they managed to destroy a beautiful golf course."
Ian Poulter agreed:
Ian Poulter @IanJamesPoulter
Thanks guys did Bozo set the course up or are the @USGA going to accept responsibility or just say “IF WE HAD A MULLIGAN” I would have liked about 6 mulligans today. But they are not allowed at this level. “Apparently” https://t.co/O08vOpNlTx
And USGA executive director Mike Davis acknowledged the course didn't play as intended.
"There were some aspects of this setup that went too far where well-executed shots weren't awarded but were penalized," he said, per Sean Zak of Golf.com. "Frankly, we just missed it with the wind. It blew harder than we thought."
He added: "We put water on this course last night. We put water on it this morning. What is clear is, we simply just didn't get enough."
But Kim stood by her belief that the playing conditions weren't unfair for the players at the men's U.S. Open:
Christina Kim @TheChristinaKim
Correct. But it’s set up incredibly this year. They’re not shooting 65 per round like they’re used to. I love that. It’s a far better test bc you can’t mindlessly bomb driver (even with 40yd wide fairways) and flick a wedge. You have to play away to bring it back some holes. https://t.co/E0uRPGVPDf
Christina Kim @TheChristinaKim
Cool, but the thing is they DO have a perfect golf course. It’s dry, firm and fast. Danger lurks everywhere. They have so many wedges in their hands. But they have to play defensively. It’s magical. https://t.co/xT7RvvKFmh
Christina Kim @TheChristinaKim
If the greens are too fast that balls are moving, or windy to the point the ball cant stay in place, the course is unfair. That didn’t happen today, so it wasn’t unfair. And agreed. Great shots that are smart and hit at the proper place should be rewarded. https://t.co/noW11fhziO
Christina Kim @TheChristinaKim
Not being rewarded for sheer brute strength is not the same as ensuring failure. Shinnecock is a mental battle as much as a skills battle. Know when to attack a flag. Just bc you drove it 340 and have a wedge doesn’t mean you can go at the flag to hit it close. https://t.co/2H6AVFo2dN
Kim, 34, has played on the LPGA Tour since 2003. She most recently tied for 17th at the ShopRite LPGA Classic.
