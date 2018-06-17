Christina Kim on Shinnecock: Women Don't Cause an 'Uproar' About Golf Conditions

Matt Sullivan/Getty Images

A number of male golfers at this weekend's U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills in New York have been publicly critical of the playing conditions, though LPGA golfer Christina Kim noted that the women often play in worse conditions:

Zach Johnson was perhaps the most outspoken, per Bob Harig of ESPN.com:

"It's really unfortunate, because in my opinion, some of the best land and certainly one of the best venues in all of golf, especially in this country, is Shinnecock Hills. It's as good as it gets.

"Unfortunately, they've lost the golf course. I feel for the membership because I know many of them. I feel for the spectators because they are seeing pure carnage—unless that's what they want. And I feel for the USGA because I don't think this was their intent."

Johnson wasn't the only golfer unhappy with the course.

"It was not a fair test of golf," Rafa Cabrera-Bello noted, per ESPN. "Greens were unplayable, with unnecessary pin positions. [The] USGA found a way to make us look like fools on the course. A pity they managed to destroy a beautiful golf course."

Ian Poulter agreed:

And USGA executive director Mike Davis acknowledged the course didn't play as intended.

"There were some aspects of this setup that went too far where well-executed shots weren't awarded but were penalized," he said, per Sean Zak of Golf.com. "Frankly, we just missed it with the wind. It blew harder than we thought."

He added: "We put water on this course last night. We put water on it this morning. What is clear is, we simply just didn't get enough."

But Kim stood by her belief that the playing conditions weren't unfair for the players at the men's U.S. Open:



Kim, 34, has played on the LPGA Tour since 2003. She most recently tied for 17th at the ShopRite LPGA Classic.