How Much WWE Influence Is Too Much in MMA?

Professional wrestling and mixed martial arts have been parallel lines over their respective existences.

Sure, there have been times when those lines have been broken briefly, with intersection as the result—Muhammad Ali fighting Antonio Inoki and almost anything that happened in Japan over the years are examples—but the two have largely stayed in their lanes.

Until recently, that is.

Somewhere along the way, modern MMA got lost. It got away from being a purely athletic conceit—away from being a martial arts spectacle designed to establish the greatest warriors of our time—and veered into pro wrestling camp on an almost full-time basis.

While earlier decades of mixed combat were devoid of salesmanship and shtick, MMA in 2018 feels like more talk than action.

Embarrassingly staid Twitter burns, dimwitted interview subjects attempting to craft poetry or polemic oration to sorry effect, the rise of fighters doing bad Conor McGregor impressions despite McGregor himself doing only a mediocre Ric Flair impression—it's all become the norm.

And it's all become accepted.

It's been ongoing and continues unabated, and as a result those involved in the sport just shrug and operate within its boundaries.

Media and fans have come to apply ancient pro wrestling parlance to the actions of athletes.

Perhaps a fighter who's being a jerk isn't simply being a jerk but is in fact "in kayfabe."

Perhaps two fighters who dislike each other don't simply dislike each other but are instead "in a feud."

Perhaps a fighter people haven't taken to isn't unpleasant or distasteful but has actually been "working heel."

Except here's the thing: MMA is a sport. It's not predetermined. There are no scripts or writers, and the best men and women rise to the top on nothing more than their own ability.

While pro wrestling is sports entertainment, MMA is sports and entertainment; the two are close, but they're not the same. They shouldn't be treated as though that's not true.

Yet the level of enabling pro wrestling to seep into MMA has proved the majority of people in the sport don't see things that way.

Colby Covington's win at UFC 225 over Rafael dos Anjos was met with some combination of total disinterest and abject hatred. This was largely because of the reprehensible Covington spitting xenophobia and racism, showing up on Twitter with a collection of porn stars and shamelessly hitching his wagon to one of the most controversial American presidents in history.

There was a time when that just made someone awful, but now Covington has been labeled a "heel." And many are arguing whether the shtick is working (pay-per-view numbers indicate it is not).

Former pro wrestler CM Punk, who opened UFC 225, had two minutes and 14 seconds of MMA experience in his life before Mike Jackson smashed him to dust. Punk is a UFC fighter only because he was a WWE superstar in the past, and despite being an obviously dreadful athlete, there's a good chance he was the highest-paid guy on the card.

Then, within days of that event ending, reports emerged (h/t Bloody Elbow) indicating reigning WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar might be appearing at the next UFC event with an eye on challenging the heavyweight champion by the end of the year.

The reigning WWE champion is going to challenge a UFC champion by the end of the year.

The lines can't intersect more than that.

So is all of this good for MMA? Probably not.

Interest in the sport is down both objectively and subjectively—PPV and television ratings have been nosediving, and if you ask most casual observers to name five mixed martial artists, they can't.

Nobody ever asked fighters to become cheap knockoffs of WWE stars, but once McGregor did it adequately and got rich, everyone joined the party. Now the party is an overcrowded mess of people no one invited, and the result is this modern incarnation of MMA.

The parallel lines of pro wrestling and mixed martial arts are beyond broken now, perhaps permanently intersected or otherwise blurred beyond distinguishing.

That is not a good thing.

