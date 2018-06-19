World Cup 100: Ranking the Top Players in Russia After Every Team's Opening Game

0 of 7

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The first round of fixtures at the 2018 World Cup is in the books. Is it just us, or did that fly by? We've had sixteen games, hundreds of players taking to the pitch and plenty of action to sink our teeth into.

Now that we've had a fair sample of every player, it's time to rank the best competing in each position. Just like our serial, weekly EPL100, which ran after every Premier League week in 2017-18, we have a World Cup 100 for you to digest.

We watched every game, rated every player and constructed a top 10 or 20 for each position and crowned the kings of each. It will update after every round of matches, so keep your eyes peeled for future editions.

Please bear in mind: Only performances at these World Cup finals are considered for these rankings. Reputations count for nothing. Play well in Russia and be rewarded; don't, and you won't find your name here.