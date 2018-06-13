Bartenders Pub in Baltimore Offering Free Shots When Chris Davis Gets a Hit

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

A Baltimore bar is trying to drum up business with a promotion built around Chris Davis' historically bad start to the 2018 season.

Per Edward Lee of the Baltimore Sun, Bartenders Pub is offering patrons free Dr Pepper shooters whenever the Orioles first baseman gets a hit.

"Baseball season for us is big business," Bartenders Pub co-owner Dana Coker said. "With the team not doing so well, it's affected our business. We just can't seem to do any specials that encourage people to come to the bar and watch baseball with us."

In 57 games, Davis is hitting .150/.227/.227 with 86 strikeouts in 207 at-bats. His wins above replacement is minus-2.1, per Baseball Reference.

In MLB history, the worst season by WAR from a position player to qualify for a batting title was Jerry Royster with the Atlanta Braves in 1977 at minus-4.0.