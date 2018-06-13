Maryland OT Jordan McNair Dies Weeks After Being Hospitalized Following Workout

Photo credit: 247Sports

Maryland football player Jordan McNair died Wednesday after collapsing during a team workout on May 29.

The team announced the news in a letter, featuring a statement from head coach D.J. Durkin:

Our team is heartbroken with the loss of Jordan McNair. Jordan was an incredible young man, and his passion and enthusiasm made him an invaluable and beloved member of our team. Jordan was a hard worker and he always had a smile on his face. He was an extremely talented football player and a humble and genuine human being. He embodied the essence of what it means to be a teammate. Jordan was a fighter. Over the past few weeks, Jordan never gave up with his family, friends and team by his side. Our team will continue to be inspired by the spirit of this brave fighter. Please continue to pray for Jordan’s family during this difficult time.

McNair was hospitalized after his collapse and listed by the team as being in critical but stable condition at the time.

As noted in the GoFundMe page created for his family, McNair received a liver transplant at the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, Maryland and was "fighting for his life for the past week."

Several Maryland teammates paid their respects on Twitter, including first-round NFL draft pick D.J. Moore:

The offensive tackle was a 4-star recruit in the 2017 class, ranked No. 287 overall and the seventh-best player from the state of Maryland, per 247Sports. He chose to stay home for college despite offers from Alabama, Auburn, Ohio State and more.

McNair appeared in one game last season as a true freshman but ended up redshirting, hoping to compete for a starting job in 2018.

"Jordan was a tremendous athlete, student, teammate and friend, and he will be sorely missed," Executive Athletic Director Damon Evans said in his letter.