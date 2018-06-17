Every NFL Team's Biggest Mistake of the Past Decade

30 of 32

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Hiring Greg Schiano in 2012

The Buccaneers might regret letting Michael Bennett get away in free agency in 2013 because he became a three-time Pro Bowler with the Seahawks. They also might regret releasing Darrelle Revis the year the four-time All-Pro cornerback helped the Patriots win the Super Bowl. And they might regret picking Mark Barron instead of Luke Kuechly in the top 10 in 2012.

But it would have been tough to predict Bennett would bloom late, the business decision on Revis didn't seem wacky at the time, and the Barron pick is just another reminder the draft is a crapshoot.

So instead, let's go with the team's decision to replace Raheem Morris with Greg Schiano in 2012.

The 2012 Bucs had Bennett, Gerald McCoy, LeGarrette Blount, Doug Martin, Lavonte David, Vincent Jackson, Donald Penn, Mason Foster and Adrian Clayborn. The 2013 team looked the same, plus Revis and minus Bennett and Blount. They had talent, and yet Schiano failed to deliver in his two seasons in charge.

He started 6-4 in 2012, but then it became obvious Schiano was already losing the roster. He lost 13 of the next 14 games and was fired at the conclusion of a four-win 2013 season.

While the ship was sinking in 2013, NFL.com's Michael Silver wrote it was "abundantly clear that Schiano and the NFL are as poor a fit as Yasiel Puig and the NLCS, on so many levels."

Continued Silver:

"Most glaringly, the autocratic Schiano operates with an inherent deficit of respect, both for America's preeminent sports league and for the men he's trying to lead. And yes, you'll notice I used the word men. That's because I've spoken to enough people who've played for Schiano during his two NFL seasons to conclude that he treats his players like children, which is a major reason he has lost his locker room."

Former GM Mark Dominik surely wishes he could have that one back, especially since he took the fall alongside Schiano.