Steve Kerr on Warriors Celebration: Nick Young 'Got Lit for Both Him and Me'

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 12, 2018

CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 8: Nick Young #6 of the Golden State Warriors is seen after the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers during Game Four of the 2018 NBA Finals on June 8, 2018 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Nick Young was one of the few members of the Golden State Warriors who won his first NBA title this year, and he is taking advantage of it.

Head coach Steve Kerr discussed the recent raging from Swaggy P following the team's four-game sweep of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals:

Young's enjoyment was seen right away at the end of Friday's win and continued through the celebration:

While most of the Warriors core was on the team for last year's championship and some of them earned their third set of rings, Young was a new addition this offseason after playing for a Los Angeles Lakers team that went 26-56. This was only his third playoff appearance in his 11 years in the NBA.

He seems to be making the most of his opportunity in the few days following his title.

