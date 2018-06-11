Steve Kerr on Warriors Celebration: Nick Young 'Got Lit for Both Him and Me'June 12, 2018
Nick Young was one of the few members of the Golden State Warriors who won his first NBA title this year, and he is taking advantage of it.
Head coach Steve Kerr discussed the recent raging from Swaggy P following the team's four-game sweep of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals:
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Steve Kerr confirms @NickSwagyPYoung is living his best life. https://t.co/yXc58keS10
Young's enjoyment was seen right away at the end of Friday's win and continued through the celebration:
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Nick Young: “I went from getting snitched on to putting a ring on!” https://t.co/FpgSRgn0yC
While most of the Warriors core was on the team for last year's championship and some of them earned their third set of rings, Young was a new addition this offseason after playing for a Los Angeles Lakers team that went 26-56. This was only his third playoff appearance in his 11 years in the NBA.
He seems to be making the most of his opportunity in the few days following his title.
Jaren Jackson Jr.'s Stock 📈