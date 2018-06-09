LeBron James Played Finals with Broken Hand; Injured Punching Whiteboard

LeBron James Played Finals with Broken Hand; Injured Punching WhiteboardJune 9, 2018
The Cleveland Cavaliers' heartbreaking loss in Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals not only dug them an early hole in the series, but it also led to their best player suffering an injury that would affect him the rest of the way.
After the Golden State Warriors finished off a sweep of the Cavs on Friday night, Sam Amick of USA Today reported that LeBron James played the final three games of the series with a "serious bone contusion in his right hand." That injury was suffered when the three-time champion punched a whiteboard after Game 1, per Amick.
James revealed the extent of the injury after Game 4, via NBA TV:
NBA TV
"I let the emotions get the best of me and pretty much played the last three games with a broken hand." - LeBron James #NBAFinals https://t.co/bj1QPDjF9r
It's hard for anyone to blame James for being frustrated by the way Game 1 ended. He did everything he could to lead his team to a victory, posting 51 points, eight assists and eight rebounds. However, that was not enough to beat the Warriors.
The Cavs were in position to steal the opening game on the road, though. George Hill missed the potential go-ahead free throw with 4.7 seconds to play in regulation, and after JR Smith corralled the rebound, he inexplicably dribbled out the clock in a tied game:
Golden State would survive, outscoring Cleveland 17-7 in overtime to pull out a 124-114 victory.
It was clear during the postgame press conference that James was frustrated (with the blunder as well as the officiating), as he walked out on the media:
Bleacher Report
Bron walked out of the press conference and told the media to “be better tomorrow.” 💀 (via @abc7newsbayarea) https://t.co/LmeRSUCYbl
As it turns out, his frustration boiled over for more than just a presser walkout.
For anyone watching the Finals, there were no obvious signs of injury. While playing hurt, James still averaged 28.3 points, 8.7 rebounds and 10.7 assists over the final three games.
Embiid Featured in NBA Live 19 Release Trailer 👀