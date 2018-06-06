NBA Referees to Discuss Calls with Fans on Twitter in Game 3 of 2018 NBA Finals

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The National Basketball Referees Association announced officials will engage in a Twitter discussion about calls made Wednesday night during Game 3 of the 2018 NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors at Quicken Loans Arena.

Brian Windhorst of ESPN.com reported a "team of referees" will answer questions from fans, but they will not be identified by the NBRA.

The hands-on approach to discussing officiating decisions will happen without the league office's involvement, per Windhorst.

Meanwhile, the league office has provided video reviews on its NBA Official account on Twitter throughout the 2018 playoffs and released a Last Two Minute Report after each game.

The latter has been a point of contention between the sides since the reports debuted in March 2015.

'The Wheelchair Game' Was 10 Years Ago Today Embiid Set Twitter on Fire Again Four Years Ago, Lance Went Viral Ayton Has Boogie-Like Potential 👀 15 Yrs Ago, LBJ Inked the Biggest Rookie Shoe Deal Ever Chinese Fans Keep It 100 with LBJ Nicknames Sixers Welcomed Meek Home in Style 👀 Mitchell Breaks MJ’s Rookie Playoff Record Collin Sexton Could Be Next Eric Bledsoe Andre Ingram Put on a Show in His NBA Debut Turner's Showcase Giving Overlooked Ballers a Chance Raptors Have Dominated Since 'God's Plan' Jimmy Was Clowning While He Was Hurt Simmons Averaging a Triple Double Over Win Streak Mo Bamba Could Be the Next Rudy Gobert Jason Kidd, Steve Nash Headline Basketball HoF Class Mikal Bridges Could Be NBA's Next Otto Porter Jr. Today in History: MJ Scores Career-High 69 Pts Could LiAngelo Join Lonzo on the Lakers? Dwight Joins Love & Kareem with Historic 30/30 Night Right Arrow Icon

In March, the NBRA commented on the officials' issues with the system.

"Our issues are not with the media, but with the L2M," the union wrote. "It is a flawed process where analysts without officiating experience are using different protocols to evaluate plays than the referees are taught. It breeds inconsistency and frustration for fans, teams, and referees."

The league office replied with its own statement about those remarks.

"This is not accurate; all calls in L2Ms are evaluated by reviewers trained to rate plays the way officials are instructed to call them; their decisions are approved by ref ops senior staff (former officials) and senior b-ball ops personnel, all with many years of NBA experience," the NBA said.

Marc Davis, John Goble and Zach Zarba are the referees for Game 3, with the Warriors holding a 2-0 series lead over the Cavaliers.