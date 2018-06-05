Kevin Durant Surprises Bay Area Students, Pays 1st Year of College Tuition

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors superstar Kevin Durant surprised kids he mentored from the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Peninsula in Menlo Park, California, by agreeing to pay for their first year of college tuition.

ESPN's Chris Connelly shared Durant's special connection with the students Monday:

In March, Karl Buscheck of the San Francisco Examiner reported the 29-year-old committed over $13 million to community causes this year.

Although Durant didn't comment on his charitable efforts from the story, Dubs teammate Quinn Cook praised the All-Star forward for his commitment to the Washington, D.C., area, where they both grew up.

"It means a lot to the community," he said. "It's not just the amount of money that he donated. It's the constant support that he gives to the kids. He's always back, showing his face."

Cook added: "He's like a superhero—on and off the court—to the kids back home."

Durant is clearly making a similar impact in the Bay Area while also trying to help the Warriors win their second straight NBA championship. They lead the NBA Finals 2-0 over the Cavaliers heading into Game 3 on Wednesday night in Cleveland.