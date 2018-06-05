Christian Pulisic Is New Face of American Soccer, but Does He Want to Be?

B/R

There's a weariness in Christian Pulisic's voice as he speaks. He's been doing interviews like this one for days. And if he's being honest, he'd sooner be playing than talking. But he toils on because he's a professional now, a budding superstar. And there's a lot of attendant responsibilities when you're the fresh face of American soccer.

In many ways, Christian Pulisic is an accidental savior of the sport in his homeland.

Yes, the 19-year-old's meteoric rise is the result of careful planning and nurturing from youth soccer in his native Hershey, Pennsylvania, to Champions League appearances for German powerhouse Borussia Dortmund.

But the quick-cook fame and the prodigy label? The instant expectation, the demand even, that he immediately cures the myriad issues that ail American soccer? That he had not expected. This he was unprepared for. And he's confronted with it on an almost daily basis.

"That's pretty much the question everyone wants to know: 'How is it being the face? How do you deal with that? Blah, blah, blah.'" Pulisic tells B/R. "There's no straight answer to it because I'm still learning. I haven't done this stuff before, so I'm just trying to pick up as much experience as I can."

But such is the task of a 5'8" jitterbug with the technique and instincts that could well make him the first American male soccer superstar.

Unintended as his stardom has been, his development as a player was not.

Pulisic's father, Mark, a soccer coach and former professional indoor soccer player, once started an indoor league because Detroit, where the family lived at the time, didn't have one for Christian to play in. Soon after, the family acquired a Croatian passport for Christian through his paternal grandfather so that he could move to Europe before his 18th birthday.

And when it came time, at 16, Christian signed with Dortmund over a handful of other suitors—he trialed with FC Barcelona—because Dortmund had what the family felt was a good track record of giving teenagers chances. Mark lived with Christian in Dortmund for more than two years to ensure that he had appropriate guidance.

Christian made his debut for the senior U.S. men's national team as a 17-year-old, and soon enough he was its best player, setting all sorts of records—youngest this, youngest that. Now speculation persists that Pulisic will be sold to Premier League powerhouse Manchester United or Liverpool for some obscene sum of money.

Marketing types have noticed—not just his game, but his appeal.

Handsome and well-spoken, Pulisic is a sponsor's dream. With a boy-next-door appeal—two years ago, he briefly left a national team camp to go to his senior prom in Pennsylvania—he plays a key position as an attacking midfielder and wears the iconic No. 10 jersey for his national team. And if you look carefully, you'll find an unabashed patriotism.



Yet for all that preparatory work, the attention has been overwhelming. Christian just hadn't anticipated it. "No, not at all," Pulisic says. "It all came pretty fast. It's still pretty crazy to me, when I think about what's happening. I don't think anybody is really prepared for it. It's something that I've learned as I go."

He's talked to teammates with Dortmund, a famed incubator for the best young talent in Europe, about their own teenage breakthroughs.

But the bigger issue is that the crush of attention is simply incompatible with Pulisic's personality. He is, by his own admission, not exactly an extrovert. "That makes it tough at times," he says. "People don't know who I really am off the soccer field. I'm not a guy who wants to show off everything and be seen everywhere. I like my peace. That's just how I am."

Being stopped on the street or recognized in restaurants makes him uncomfortable. "I have to be cautious of where I go," says Pulisic, who lives close to the practice facility, rather than downtown. "In Dortmund I don't enjoy going to the biggest, most crowded restaurants a lot, where there's Dortmund fans. Mostly, I'll just stay local or stay home and make something myself. I'm not the kind of guy who likes all the attention going out. I prefer my peace. I don't like people talking [out in the city], 'Hey, that's him.' I just don't really enjoy it all that much."

Pulisic also does his best to avoid all that's being written or said about him. "Rarely do I read an article," he says, "unless it's something that someone informs me on as 'You need to really look at it.'"

He is, ultimately, still just a young man trying to find himself. And that's hard enough without an image superimposed onto you by the rest of the world. Pulisic has only just begun living on his own, without one of his parents. His father moved home before the 2017-18 season, leaving his college freshman-aged son to his own devices for the first time.

"It was great having my dad when I was younger," Pulisic says. "But I think he realized it was time for me to take a step on my own and kind of learn more about myself and try to go through this alone. I think it was good for me, having a season now without him around. I learned a lot about myself, becoming a man. I think it was the right move."

He's built his own support system of friends to hang out with in Dortmund—at home, ideally. They eat food, play video games, watch sports and Netflix. "Pretty much like any other kid would," Pulisic says.

Asked about that transfer talk, or his long-term goals, Pulisic snaps back to rote soccer-speak. His candor about the drawbacks of his new fame fades as he assumes the role he's been given, knowing just what to say, because he's said it again and again.

"I'm just focused on what I'm doing. I have a contract with Dortmund right now."

"I'm looking forward to the next season, and just improving as a player, as a team."

We wrap up our interview 10 minutes earlier than the time allotted. Pulisic is grateful.

He's got more interviews to do.

Leander Schaerlaeckens is a soccer writer and a lecturer in sports communication at Marist College. His stories have twice been noted in the Best American Sports Writing.