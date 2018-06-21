Deandre Ayton NBA Draft 2018: Scouting Report for Phoenix Suns' Pick

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

The Phoenix Suns have selected Deandre Ayton with the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NBA draft.

He's the most physically advanced prospect in the draft but also one who's skilled offensively with an inside-out game that should translate to today's NBA. Ayton looks poised to emerge as the league's next All-Star 5 after Karl-Anthony Towns and Joel Embiid.

Quick hitters

Size: 6'11 ¾"

Weight: 243 pounds

Wingspan: 7'5 ½"

Reach: 9'3"

Pro-player comparison: DeMarcus Cousins

Offensive strengths

Ayton can be physically overwhelming around the basket with his power, length and athleticism. In his one season at Arizona, he shot 71.5 percent at the rim and ranked in the 93rd percentile in putbacks on the offensive glass. Ayton also ranked in the 90th percentile as a post scorer, showing the ability to make shots from different angles around the key. And though not a shooter just yet, he made 12 threes and 39 total jump shots in 35 games, looking fluid as both a mid-range and pick-and-pop weapon.

Offensive weaknesses

Ayton rarely faces up to put the ball on the floor. He's confident in his jump shot, but he only made 37.5 percent of his jumpers. He tends to settle for outside shots instead of being patient and establishing better position in the paint. Ayton finished in the 36th percentile in pick-and-rolls, though it's worth noting Arizona's point guard play wasn't good. He'd also occasionally catch and hold while teammates stood and watched.

Defensive outlook

Ayton played mostly power forward alongside Dusan Ristic, and he struggled to make reads off the ball. His 6.1 block percentage wasn't great, but it can also be attributed to playing more out of position on the perimeter. He'll need to improve in rim protection in the pros, where he should be strictly a 5. More experience anchoring a defense will help, but his instincts are questionable, and he's likely to always be more of a one-way asset. However, he does have excellent defensive tools and mobility, and with the right coaching and development, he could become serviceable.

Rookie-year projection

Ayton projects as a First Team All-Rookie lock, as he's ready for the league physically and skill-wise. He'll be in the mix for Rookie of the Year because of his expected role, impact and stats. Ayton will likely go through his struggles on defense, as do most first-year players. But it wouldn't be surprising if he puts up similar numbers as Towns did in 2015-16, when he averaged 18.3 points and 10.5 rebounds.

Projected role: All-Star

Ayton averaged 20.1 points and 11.6 rebounds as a freshman. He could be putting up the same numbers by his second year in the league. By his third, he should be a member of the Western Conference All-Star team, after establishing himself as one of the NBA's toughest big-man covers. Ayton is a franchise cornerstone to build around for the following decade. Whether his inevitable offensive production translates to wins will come down to how much progress he makes defensively.

