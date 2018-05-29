Serena Williams Explains Catsuit Outfit Worn in Return to French Open

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 29, 2018

TOPSHOT - Serena Williams of the US gestures as she walks on court after a point against Czech Republic's Kristyna Pliskova during their women's singles first round match on day three of The Roland Garros 2018 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on May 29, 2018. (Photo by CHRISTOPHE SIMON / AFP) (Photo credit should read CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP/Getty Images)
CHRISTOPHE SIMON/Getty Images

Serena Williams has long made fashion statements on the court, and she added another unique look to her collection in her victory over Kristyna Pliskova in the opening round of the 2018 French Open

Williams sported a black bodysuit, telling Tennis Channel's Jon Wertheim the wardrobe was meant to inspire women who were recovering from a pregnancy:

She provided further explanation on Twitter:

Shortly after giving birth to her daughter, Williams suffered blood clots, an issue that predated her pregnancy. She explained to the BBC's Saj Chowdhury how a form-fitting bodysuit can be practical during a match.

"I had a lot of problems with [blood clots]—I don't know how many I have had in the past 12 months," she said. "It definitely has little functionality to it. It's a fun suit, but it's also functional so I'm able to play without any problems."

Williams has played a limited schedule in 2018 while easing her way back following her pregnancy. As a result, she's unseeded in the French Open. The 36-year-old has a tricky matchup with 17th-seeded Ashleigh Barty in the second round.

