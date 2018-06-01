Every NFL Team's Biggest Mistake So Far This Offseason

1 of 32

Tim Warner/Getty Images

The Cardinals can attempt to justify cutting Tyrann Mathieu by pointing to his history of injuries and an excessive cap number. But given all of the factors in play, that's a hard argument to buy.

Mathieu is only 25 and is one of the NFL's most productive, disruptive and versatile defensive players when healthy. But even if injuries have taken away some of what makes him so special, the financials hardly work in Arizona's favor.

The Cardinals saved $4.8 million on this year's salary cap by cutting him, but they are deducting over twice that amount in dead money ($9.8 million) this season. That's a lot of money to throw away for nothing.

Signing good, young players to second contracts is often good business. Ripping up those contracts after only two years is almost always bad business.

The Cardinals gave Mathieu a deal they didn't like less than 24 months later. As a result, they're down a good player in the secondary and almost $10 million on the cap in 2018.