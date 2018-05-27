Fighter Lands Faceplant-Inducing Spinning Hook Kick for Scariest KO of the Year

Nathan McCarter@McCarterNFeatured ColumnistMay 27, 2018

A collective gasp went through the combat sports world on Saturday when Tie Yinghua landed his first-round knockout over Singdam Kiatmuu9 at Glory of Heroes 31 in Beijing.

The two were feeling each other out in the early part of the first round. Neither man was getting a solid advantage.

Then, with just around one minute to go in the round, Yinghua threw a spinning hook kick that found its mark.

Kiatmuu9 collapsed to the canvas in an unconscious heap. It was a fabulous, clean knockout that enters the discussion for KO of the Year.

The Thai fighter regained consciousness soon after the end of the bout and was smiling during the official decision. That was an incredible feat after being dispatched so unceremoniously by Yinghua, but it shows the content of his character.

