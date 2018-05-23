ESPN's UFC Package Bid Reportedly Worth $1.5 Billion

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

ESPN is reportedly spending serious money to become a major factor in the UFC world.

According to Andrew Wallenstein of Variety, the network reached a deal with the UFC that will start in early 2019 and feature 30 fights on its channels and ESPN+ streaming service. While ESPN secured its initial TV rights in a deal in April, this latest development gives the network a second portion that Fox Sports currently holds and brings the deal to $1.5 billion for five years.

Wallenstein noted the breakdown is $300 million a year for the next five years.

Wallenstein pointed out Fox has shifted to a WWE deal and will no longer pair with the UFC.

"UFC, which was acquired by Endeavor for a hefty $4.4 billion, isn't getting as much per year as it had sought for these rights," Wallenstein wrote. "It's a reflection of declining TV ratings on Fox Sports for UFC."

While headline names such as Ronda Rousey, Anderson Silva and Conor McGregor carried the sport for years, there is declining momentum, according to this report.

The UFC made national headlines when McGregor crashed media day for UFC 223 and attacked a bus carrying fellow UFC fighters. What's more, Jon "Bones" Jones—widely considered one of the best fighters in the sport's history—has tested positive for banned substances multiple times.

Despite those issues, ESPN clearly believes in the future of the sport and will invest hundreds of millions of dollars a year in it moving forward.