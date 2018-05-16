Golfers Keep Playing Despite Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano Erupting Behind Them

Golfers Keep Playing Despite Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano Erupting Behind ThemMay 16, 2018
Golfing in Hawaii can be a picture-perfect experience. After all, there's ocean water, sand, palm trees...and active volcanoes?
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano recently erupted, destroying houses and cars while also causing health concerns with the fumes in the air. However, that hasn't stopped some people from hitting the links.
CNN Photos @CNNPhotos
People play golf on Hawaii’s Big Island as an ash plume from the Kilauea volcano rises in the distance on Tuesday. See more photos from the volcano: https://t.co/hTIMK20HKf Photo by @mario_tama @GettyImages https://t.co/XfAuJPLQWw
GOLF.com @GOLF_com
PHOTOS: Crazy golfers brave erupting volcano in Hawaii to sneak in a round -- https://t.co/M8Qogd7jx7 https://t.co/uneuVtLeW8
Lynn Kawano @LynnKawano
Rock falls and gas explosions within Halema’uma’u Crater caused ash plume which was blown downstream across the Ka’u District. Ash is being reported along Highway 11 to Pahala. Picture taken from Volcano Golf Course. https://t.co/1ABCBjZveS
ABC News @ABC
Huge Kilauea ash cloud is seen by golfers on the course at the nearby Volcano Golf Club as officials warn of "continuous explosive activity." https://t.co/1MJytqu0Ej https://t.co/8sMMnbEyx9
What unbelievable images.
