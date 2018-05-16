Sherpa Kami Rita Sets Record with 22nd Successful Climb of Mount Everest

PRAKASH MATHEMA/Getty Images

Kami Rita reached the summit of Mount Everest Wednesday morning, marking a record 22nd time he has reached the top of the tallest mountain in the world, according to Binaj Gurubacharya of the Associated Press.

He was already safely on his way to a lower camp by the afternoon.

The 48-year-old Sherpa guide from Nepal has climbed the 29,035-foot peak nearly every year since starting at 24 years old. Fellow guides Apa and Phurba Tashi had previously been tied for the record at 21 but have both retired from climbing.

Kami Rita apparently hopes to reach 25 times before retiring.

Meanwhile, Lhakpa Sherpa also reached the summit Wednesday, marking her ninth trip up the mountain. The 44-year-old extended her own record for the most climbs by a woman.