4-Star SG Cassius Stanley Commits to Duke over Kansas, Oregon, UCLA

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 22, 2019

LONG BEACH, CA - MARCH 17: Cassius Stanley of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers goes up for a layup against Krystian Wilson of the Etiwanda Eagles for the CIF State Regional Finals on March 17, 2018 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Cassy Athena/Getty Images)
Cassy Athena/Getty Images

Cassius Stanley, a 4-star shooting guard from Sierra Canyon School in California, committed to Duke on Monday, picking the Blue Devils over Kansas, Oregon and UCLA.  

Stanley is considered the No. 3 prospect from the state of California, the No. 3 shooting guard prospect in the class of 2019 and the No. 29 player overall, according to 247Sports. At 6'5" and 180 pounds, he already possesses excellent length for a 2-guard, which should serve him well in college. 

Kevin Wade of 247Sports offered the following scouting report on Stanley:

"Athletically, Stanley is elite, as he's a very impressive leaper that moves fluidly and well laterally. Stanley excels in transition and on the defensive end, where he has a chance to be a very good perimeter defender. Stanley's shot mechanics and form look good and he's at the least an average long range shot at this point and there's reason to believe he'll turn into a pretty good one with time and work. He could improve his ball handling and like most players his age get stronger, but there's a lot to like about Stanley as a prospect and the direction he's headed."

He proved that athleticism in a video he did with NBA legend Vince Carter:

Stanley began showing his dominant upside as a sophomore, when he averaged 17.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists across 30 games, according to MaxPreps.com. That's a strong foundation for the young shooting guard to build upon, and Duke will be expecting an instant impact from him. 

If Stanley dominates as a freshman, he could be a one-and-done prospect. NBA teams covet athletic, two-way wings with length and explosiveness, and he has potential on both ends of the court.

In the meantime, the Blue Devils will hope Stanley can step into the starting lineup and provide an immediate upgrade on the wing. 

The Blue Devils already had the top recruiting class in the nation, with 5-star prospects Vernon Carey, Matthew Hurt and Wendell Moore committed to the school, along with 4-star guard Boogie Ellis. Adding Stanley is just an added bonus for the program, which continues to bring in elite recruiting classes.

The Blue Devils didn't win a national title in the 2018-19 campaign despite immense expectations, but they should once again be one of college basketball's top teams in 2019-20.

