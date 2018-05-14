Pirates' Jameson Taillon Open to Having Hand Urinated on If It Heals Cut Finger

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 14, 2018

MILWAUKEE, WI - MAY 05: Jameson Taillon #50 of the Pittsburgh Pirates pitches in the second inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park on May 5, 2018 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jameson Taillon is willing to adopt extreme measures if it means healing a cut on the middle finger of his right hand.

Taillon told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review's Jerry DiPaola he'd let his teammates urinate on his throwing hand if it expedited the healing process.

"I said if it helps, I'll put a sign-up sheet and everyone can come and pee," he said. "I don't care. I just want it to go away."

Taillon later tweeted the comment was made largely in jest:

Taillon wouldn't be the first to try to use human urine for an added benefit. Former big leaguers Jorge Posada and Moises Alou admitted to urinating on their hands to give them a better grip on the bat and potentially prevent calluses.

According to DiPaola, Taillon was penciled in to start Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, but Pittsburgh's starting pitcher is listed as TBA on MLB.com.

Related

    A Lot Going Right for Pirates So Far

    Pittsburgh Pirates logo
    Pittsburgh Pirates

    A Lot Going Right for Pirates So Far

    Jerry DiPaola
    via TribLIVE.com

    Taillon Open to Having Hand Urinated on 🤔

    Pittsburgh Pirates logo
    Pittsburgh Pirates

    Taillon Open to Having Hand Urinated on 🤔

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    MLB Extends Administrative Leave for Osuna

    MLB logo
    MLB

    MLB Extends Administrative Leave for Osuna

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Vlad Jr. Trolling Call-Up 👀

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Vlad Jr. Trolling Call-Up 👀

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report