Pirates' Jameson Taillon Open to Having Hand Urinated on If It Heals Cut Finger

Pirates' Jameson Taillon Open to Having Hand Urinated on If It Heals Cut FingerMay 14, 2018
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jameson Taillon is willing to adopt extreme measures if it means healing a cut on the middle finger of his right hand.
Taillon told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review's Jerry DiPaola he'd let his teammates urinate on his throwing hand if it expedited the healing process.
"I said if it helps, I'll put a sign-up sheet and everyone can come and pee," he said. "I don't care. I just want it to go away."
Taillon later tweeted the comment was made largely in jest:
Jameson Taillon @JTaillon19
Gotta clarify this whole pee on hand thing. People offer up their remedy opinions.. I jokingly said if peeing on it gets me on the field where I belong, I’ll put up a signup sheet. Not my thing, promise!
Taillon wouldn't be the first to try to use human urine for an added benefit. Former big leaguers Jorge Posada and Moises Alou admitted to urinating on their hands to give them a better grip on the bat and potentially prevent calluses.
According to DiPaola, Taillon was penciled in to start Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, but Pittsburgh's starting pitcher is listed as TBA on MLB.com.
