Pirates' Jameson Taillon Open to Having Hand Urinated on If It Heals Cut Finger

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jameson Taillon is willing to adopt extreme measures if it means healing a cut on the middle finger of his right hand.

Taillon told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review's Jerry DiPaola he'd let his teammates urinate on his throwing hand if it expedited the healing process.

"I said if it helps, I'll put a sign-up sheet and everyone can come and pee," he said. "I don't care. I just want it to go away."

Taillon later tweeted the comment was made largely in jest:

Taillon wouldn't be the first to try to use human urine for an added benefit. Former big leaguers Jorge Posada and Moises Alou admitted to urinating on their hands to give them a better grip on the bat and potentially prevent calluses.

According to DiPaola, Taillon was penciled in to start Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, but Pittsburgh's starting pitcher is listed as TBA on MLB.com.