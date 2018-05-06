Donald Glover, Kenan Thompson and SNL Spoof LeBron James' Cavaliers Teammates

Donald Glover, Kenan Thompson and SNL Spoof LeBron James' Cavaliers TeammatesMay 6, 2018
There have been times where it's felt the Cleveland Cavaliers were a one-man show featuring LeBron James and a bunch of dudes who learned how to play basketball earlier this week.
Saturday Night Live noticed.
The show parodied the Cavs in a sketch that was cut for time Saturday night, which may be a little more accurate than any actual players care to admit.
Some highlight quotes:
"Whatever LeBron needs, we'll get it done—as long as what he needs isn't basketball."
"I'm 53 years old, I have seven kids and two of them are also on the Cavs."
"I'm still learning the rules...and I'm a slow learner."
"We run an offense called hot potato. LeBron throws us the ball and we throw it right back—hot potato."
The fictional Cavs also feature a Roomba as their starting point guard, a chain-smoking woman as their second-leading scorer and a dog, Pancake, as their starting center. I think we can all agree Pancake is a very good boy and is doing the best he can. We would sign him to a max-treats contract if he ever became a free agent.
Anyway, watch the video and bask in the tongue-in-cheek incompetence. Which, of course, should be a little easier for Cavs fans right now with the team up 3-0 on the Toronto Raptors and Kevin Love back to playing like an All-Star.
