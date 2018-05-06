Donald Glover, Kenan Thompson and SNL Spoof LeBron James' Cavaliers Teammates

Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

There have been times where it's felt the Cleveland Cavaliers were a one-man show featuring LeBron James and a bunch of dudes who learned how to play basketball earlier this week.

Saturday Night Live noticed.

The show parodied the Cavs in a sketch that was cut for time Saturday night, which may be a little more accurate than any actual players care to admit.

Some highlight quotes:

"Whatever LeBron needs, we'll get it done—as long as what he needs isn't basketball."

"I'm 53 years old, I have seven kids and two of them are also on the Cavs."

"I'm still learning the rules...and I'm a slow learner."

"We run an offense called hot potato. LeBron throws us the ball and we throw it right back—hot potato."

The fictional Cavs also feature a Roomba as their starting point guard, a chain-smoking woman as their second-leading scorer and a dog, Pancake, as their starting center. I think we can all agree Pancake is a very good boy and is doing the best he can. We would sign him to a max-treats contract if he ever became a free agent.

Anyway, watch the video and bask in the tongue-in-cheek incompetence. Which, of course, should be a little easier for Cavs fans right now with the team up 3-0 on the Toronto Raptors and Kevin Love back to playing like an All-Star.