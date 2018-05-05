'The Mountain' Hafthor Bjornsson Tops Day 1 World's Strongest Man 2018 Standings

Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Hafthor Julius Bjornsson dominated the first day of the 2018 World's Strongest Man finals at Rizal Park in Manila, the Philippines, on Saturday.

"The Mountain" from hit HBO series Game of Thrones managed 12 reps in the vehicle deadlift event, before winning the max overhead with 205 kilograms. Bjornsson's efforts mean the TV star leads the points standings ahead of Sunday's final events.

Four-time winner Brian Shaw will be Bjornsson's toughest competition on the last day, after the American strongman matched his efforts in the vehicle deadlift. Shaw was also only narrowly beaten by Poland's Mateusz Kieliszkowski in the 825 pounds frame carry event that began the day.

Salah Malkawi/Getty Images

Results are available, per Kalle Beck of StartingStrongman.com and Strongman competitor Mattis Bjorheim.

The day ultimately belonged to Bjornsson, with the 2018 Arnold Classic winner cementing his credentials to win the title he missed out on a year ago. Without 2017 winner Eddie Hall involved, The Mountain is many people's favourite in Manila.

He justified the star billing with an awesome display in the vehicle deadlift. StartingStrongman posted on Instagram to show how "Thor" saw off competitors, including Georgia's Konstantinos Janashia.

Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Things got even better for Bjornsson when the Max Overhead began. The Icelandic strongman showed off the raw power that's helped him dominate the European stage by hauling 205 kgs into the air.

Bjornsson came into this tournament with the Arnold Classic and European titles to his credit. His performance on the first day of the finals has offered ample proof The Mountain is ready to add the global championship to his growing list of achievements.