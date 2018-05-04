Bucks HC Rumors: Spurs' Becky Hammon, James Borrego to Interview for Open Job

Ronda Churchill/Associated Press

San Antonio Spurs assistant Becky Hammon will reportedly interview with the Milwaukee Bucks to fill their head coaching vacancy.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported the update Friday and noted Hammon is set to become the first female to interview to be an NBA head coach.

Fellow Spurs assistant James Borrego is also being added to the Bucks' group of interviewees, per Wojnarowski.

The 41-year-old South Dakota native joined the Spurs staff in 2014 after a 16-year playing career that featured six WNBA All-Star Game selections and two All-WNBA First Team nods.

She became the NBA's first full-time female assistant when San Antonio hired her and the first female head coach of a Summer League team in 2015.

Hammon proceeded to guide the Spurs' developmental players to the 2015 Las Vegas Summer League championship.

The Bucks previously contacted her during their search for a new general manager in June.

Last month, Hammon told Louisa Thomas of the New Yorker she doesn't want to get hired because of her gender.

"If you don't want a female coach, don't hire one!" she said before adding if "you want to hire somebody who's qualified and will do a good job, then maybe you should consider me."

She also explained to Thomas she turned down an offer from the University of Florida to lead its women's team and removed her name from consideration to become head coach of the Colorado State men's team because she's happy learning from San Antonio head coach Gregg Popovich.

"If you're interested in cars, it's like Henry Ford coming and saying, 'Hey, why don't I teach you about the Model T?'" Hammon said.

Borrego, 41, is in his second stint as a Spurs assistant. He was on the staff from 2003 through 2010 before leaving to join the New Orleans Hornets for two seasons. A four year stay in Orlando included 30 games as the Magic's interim coach in 2015. He then returned to San Antonio for the 2015-16 season.

He's been one of the most mentioned names as part of the coaching carousel in recent weeks, having been linked to the Charlotte Hornets and Phoenix Suns, as well as the New York Knicks before they hired David Fizdale.

If either is hired by the Bucks, they will inherit an intriguing roster led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Eric Bledsoe and Jabari Parker.