Bill Belichick Reportedly to Be Named to Donald Trump's Sports Council

Andrew Harnik/Associated Press

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick will reportedly be taking on more responsibilities moving forward.

No, not with the Patriots (he already has plenty of responsibility there). For President Donald Trump.

According to Axios' Jonathan Swan, Belichick is one of numerous sports figures President Trump is appointing to his Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition.

Back in February, President Trump signed an executive order that shaped the way the council would be handled moving forward. In it, he made the purpose clear:

"My Administration recognizes the benefits of youth sports participation, physical activity, and a nutritious diet in helping create habits that support a healthy lifestyle and improve the overall health of the American people. My Administration therefore aims to expand and encourage youth sports participation, and to promote the overall physical fitness, health, and nutrition of all Americans."

Along with Belichick, President Trump will also reportedly appoint New York Yankees legend Mariano Rivera, former Pro Bowl running back Herschel Walker, three-time Olympic beach volleyball gold medalist Misty May-Treanor and golfer Natalie Gulbis to the council.

Several key members of the Patriots have shown support for Trump in the past. New England owner Robert Kraft noted in a New York Daily News interview that they have a close bond, quarterback Tom Brady once had a "Make America Great Again" hat in his locker, and Belichick even wrote an endorsing letter to the Republican leading up to the 2016 election.

According to the New York Times, Belichick and President Trump spoke as recently as last week about the future of the 40-year-old Brady in New England.