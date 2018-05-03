A.J. Francis Rips Redskins' 'Racist' Logo in IG Post After Signing with Giants

Mike Chiari
May 3, 2018

After signing with the New York Giants on Wednesday, former Washington Redskins defensive tackle A.J. Francis ripped Washington's logo in an Instagram post.

Francis used the hashtag "#AndYourLogoIsRacist" alongside a photo of him laughing, with the caption "When the team you were on didn't appreciate you but the team you played against actually pays attention to the film":

The 27-year-old Francis appeared in six games for Washington last season and registered 18 tackles.

Washington released Francis on Monday after three stints with the team between 2016 and 2017.

The journeyman defensive lineman is a Washington, D.C., native who attended the University of Maryland before going undrafted in 2013.

Prior to joining the Redskins in 2016, Francis spent time with the Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Despite no shortage of public outcry over Washington's logo and nickname, owner Dan Snyder told Erik Brady of USA Today in 2013 that he would "never change the name of the team."

The franchise has been known as the Redskins since 1933, when it was based in Boston prior to moving to Washington in 1937.

