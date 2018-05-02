Future Florida Gators Softball Prodigy Is the Youngest NCAA Commit of All Time

Drake Stuntin' with His Autographed Jersey Collection Wushu Fighting Is the New Kung Fu One-Handed LB Might Be Draft's Biggest Badass Mayfield's Journey to the Draft Ends Thursday Cancer Survivor Is Boxing’s ‘Miracle Man’ The NFL Draft Is Filled with Unique Names Sixers Welcomed Meek Home in Style 👀 NFL Stars Spending Their Offseasons Giving Back Ball Fam Has Nothing on the St. Browns 😏 Derrius Guice Runs from Difficult Upbringing Harold Landry Is Draft's Best Pure Pass-Rusher Kanye's Showing Off His New Kicks on Twitter 👀 Mitchell Breaks MJ’s Rookie Playoff Record Collin Sexton Could Be Next Eric Bledsoe Artist Creates Gas Masks from Rare Sneakers Which Teams Are the Best Fit for Dez? WWE Relationships Are Still #CouplesGoals Johnny Football Is BACK! Woman Pushes Quadriplegic BF Along Boston Marathon Meet the Comprise Stacked WNBA Draft Right Arrow Icon

This softball prodigy is the youngest NCAA commit of all time. Will Alexia Carrasquillo be the next star for the Florida Gators? Watch above to see how the 11-year-old is already turning heads on the softball diamond.

Bleacher Report is your No. 1 stop for what’s trending in sports. You can count on B/R for all the hottest stories. From wild sports to the next big thing, don’t miss out.



