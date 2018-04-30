Will Smith Posts 'Can You Feel That?!' Hype Trailer for 76ers' Playoff Run

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 30, 2018

PHILADELPHIA, PA - MARCH 23: Actor Will Smith attends the game between the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers on March 23, 2012 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2012 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Philadelphia, get hype.

Will Smith released a trailer for the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday ahead of the team's matchup against the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals, and frankly, it's awesome. The video features Smith along with Kevin Hart, Malcolm Jenkins, Lil Dicky, Joel Embiid and Boyz II Men.

Yeah, we can feel that. So could the Miami Heat after the Sixers defeated them in five games despite missing Embiid for the first two contests. The Sixers now hold the fourth-best odds to win the NBA title this season, per OddsShark:

It's only been two seasons since the Sixers went 10-72, but it feels like a lifetime. 

