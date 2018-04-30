Will Smith Posts 'Can You Feel That?!' Hype Trailer for 76ers' Playoff Run

Will Smith Posts 'Can You Feel That?!' Hype Trailer for 76ers' Playoff RunApril 30, 2018
Philadelphia, get hype.
Will Smith released a trailer for the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday ahead of the team's matchup against the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals, and frankly, it's awesome. The video features Smith along with Kevin Hart, Malcolm Jenkins, Lil Dicky, Joel Embiid and Boyz II Men.
Yeah, we can feel that. So could the Miami Heat after the Sixers defeated them in five games despite missing Embiid for the first two contests. The Sixers now hold the fourth-best odds to win the NBA title this season, per OddsShark:
OddsShark @OddsShark
Updated odds to win the NBA Championship (BetOnline): Warriors +101 Rockets +198 Raptors +1025 76ers +1150 Cavaliers +1650 Celtics +8000 Jazz +10000 Pelicans +13500 #NBA | NBA Playoffs
It's only been two seasons since the Sixers went 10-72, but it feels like a lifetime.
Steph (Knee) Probable for Game 2